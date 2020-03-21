Adventures by Disney Extends Final Payment Dates by 30 Days for Select Summer Itineraries

Adventures by Disney, the company’s guided tour program that takes guests on curated guided tours through some of the world’s most exciting locations, has updated their final payment policy for families who currently have vacations booked.

What’s Happening:

In light of recent global events

The change went into effect on March 19th with final payments now extended out an additional 30 days.

For example, a departure with a final payment due March 19, 2020 will be extended to April 18, 2020.

This policy applies to trips scheduled between July 15 and August 31, 2020.

The deposit payment will continue to follow current cancellation guidelines and is non-refundable 15+ days after it is paid.

With this extension, final payment is due 90 days before Adventure starts.

