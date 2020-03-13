Adventures By Disney Cancelling Adventure Trips Through May Due to COVID-19 Concerns

After the announcement of the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the Walt Disney World Resort, as well as other entertainment destinations and venues around the world due to concerns surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Adventures By Disney has made the decision based on guidance from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention to cancel tours, some of which extend through May.

