Adventures By Disney Cancelling Adventure Trips Through May Due to COVID-19 Concerns

After the announcement of the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the Walt Disney World Resort, as well as other entertainment destinations and venues around the world due to concerns surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Adventures By Disney has made the decision based on guidance from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention to cancel tours, some of which extend through May.
What’s Happening:
- In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our Guests and Guides, Adventures by Disney has decided to suspend new departures through the end of March, excluding the Australia adventure, departing March 15, that will continue as scheduled.
- Additionally, based on updated travel guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is also necessary to cancel the following adventures:
- Disneyland Resort & Southern California departures through March
- Disneyland & Southern California Escape departures through March
- England and France departures through April
- Egypt departures through April (due to connecting flights through affected areas)
- Greece departures through April
- Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos departures through May
- Italy departures through May
- Italy and Amalfi Coast departures through May
- Japan departures through May
- China departures through June
- While we know this decision may be disappointing, the health and wellbeing of our Guests and Guides is of the greatest importance. During the suspended operations, Adventures by Disney will continue to compensate our Cast Members.
- Adventures by Disney will be contacting all impacted guests and travel agents.
- Currently, Adventures By Disney plans to move forward with any trip not listed above. However, they will continue to make adjustments as necessary and will notify guests immediately should there be changes to their itinerary. At this time, the following guidelines are in effect for all trips and will continue to evolve as more information becomes available:
- At this time, any guest or guide who has traveled from, to or through the following countries within 14 days of their trip’s departure will not be able to travel with Adventures by Disney:
- Austria
- Belgium
- China
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Iran
- Italy
- Japan
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macau
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Monaco
- San Marino
- Vatican City
- Any guest who has been in contact with someone from these areas, including guests with connecting flights in these locations, also will not be able to travel, nor will anyone who has helped care for someone suspected of having or diagnosed with coronavirus, or who is currently subject to health monitoring for possible exposure.
- Guests who have air travel booked through Adventures by Disney will automatically have their flights rebooked on an alternate route. Guests who booked their own air travel arrangements should contact their airlines directly to make the appropriate changes.
- Adventures By Disney is offering a temporary adjustment to their Adventure Vacation Date Change Policy to provide more flexibility for guests.
- Please read the below additional information on the temporary adjustment to the Adventures by Disney policy on itinerary changes:
- If desired, Guests with reservations through May 31, 2020, may “park” their reservation until December 2020 for travel on any available date thereafter without incurring any additional fees. Any guest who doesn’t make a decision by December 31, 2020, will forfeit any payments that are parked due to coronavirus.
- Reservations moved to a new Adventure/Date will be at the prevailing rate.
- Guests who choose to cancel their booking will incur normal cancellation fees imposed by Disney.