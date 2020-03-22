ESPN Celebrates National Puppy Day with 6-Hours of Puppy Programs on March 23rd

ESPN is celebrating “National Puppy Day” on Monday, March 23rd, with 6-hours of puppy programming on ESPN 2 starting at 6:00 pm ET.

What’s Happening:

ESPN 2 will broadcast 6-hours of puppy related programming on Monday, March 23rd, in celebration of “National Puppy Day.”

The fun kicks off at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.

National Puppy Day Programming Schedule on ESPN 2:

6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT: AKC Agility Premier Cup

7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT: Dog Tales

8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT: ESPN Championship Pup

9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT: E:60 Pictures: Owen & Haatchi

9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT: Always Late with Katie Nolan

10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT: ESPN Great Outdoor Games Highlights

11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT: ESPN Great Outdoor Games Highlights

How to Watch:

If you don’t have a cable package, you can stream live ESPN content through ESPN+, which also gives you on-demand access to great content like the award winning 30-for-30 documentary series. ESPN+ is a streaming subscription service that can be bundled at a discount with Disney’s other streaming services, Disney+ and Hulu. Click here to sign up for ESPN+.