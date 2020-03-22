ESPN Celebrates National Puppy Day with 6-Hours of Puppy Programs on March 23rd

ESPN is celebrating “National Puppy Day” on Monday, March 23rd, with 6-hours of puppy programming on ESPN 2 starting at 6:00 pm ET.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN 2 will broadcast 6-hours of puppy related programming on Monday, March 23rd, in celebration of “National Puppy Day.”
- The fun kicks off at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.
National Puppy Day Programming Schedule on ESPN 2:
- 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT: AKC Agility Premier Cup
- 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT: Dog Tales
- 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT: ESPN Championship Pup
- 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT: E:60 Pictures: Owen & Haatchi
- 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT: Always Late with Katie Nolan
- 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT: ESPN Great Outdoor Games Highlights
- 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT: ESPN Great Outdoor Games Highlights
How to Watch:
If you don’t have a cable package, you can stream live ESPN content through ESPN+, which also gives you on-demand access to great content like the award winning 30-for-30 documentary series. ESPN+ is a streaming subscription service that can be bundled at a discount with Disney’s other streaming services, Disney+ and Hulu. Click here to sign up for ESPN+.