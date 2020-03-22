ESPN Celebrates Senior Basketball Stars This Week on ESPNU

by | Mar 22, 2020 11:39 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

ESPNU will spend this week celebrating seniors in high school and college with a 12-hours of basketball games daily that highlight careers and performances of student-athletes from this season.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPNU will re-air games from high school and college seniors who made a big impact during the sports season before it was cancelled due to coronavirus.
  • From Monday, March 23rd, to Friday, March 27th, ESPNU will highlight high school and college basketball games that featured star-making moments for seniors.
  • The programming lineup was inspired by Scott Van Pelt’s #SeniorNight features on ESPN.
  • Seniors highlighted during the event will include Naismith Player of the Year Trophy finalists, Wooden Award winner (2019) and 2020 finalists, Basketball Hall of Fame’s five positional award finalists, conference players of the year, and first team all-conference athletes.
  • Wednesday’s schedule highlights a number of high school athletes who have committed to top Division I programs.

ESPNU Programming Schedule (March 23 – March 27)

Date

Time

Matchup

Men’s College Basketball

Mon, Mar 23

Noon

Butler at Ole Miss

 

2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Syracuse

 

4 p.m.

USC vs. Marquette

 

6 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona

 

8 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan State

 

10 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. BYU

Women’s College Basketball

Tue, Mar 24

Noon

NC State vs. FSU

 

2 p.m.

UConn at Ohio State

 

4 p.m.

FSU at Louisville

 

6 p.m.

Mississippi State at South Carolina

 

8 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford

 

10 p.m.

Kentucky at Arkansas

High School Basketball

Wed, Mar 25

Noon

DeMatha vs. Rancho Christian

 

1:30 p.m.

McEachern vs. Montverde

 

3 p.m.

Huntington Prep vs. IMG Academy

 

4:30 p.m.

Patrick School vs. Sierra Canyon

 

6 p.m.

Montverde vs. IMG Academy

 

7:30 p.m.

Paul IV vs. Sierra Canyon

 

9 p.m.

Prolific Prep vs. Hillcrest Prep

 

10:30 p.m.

DeMatha vs. Montverde

Women’s College Basketball

Thu, Mar 26

Noon

Duke at Louisville

 

2 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi State

 

4 p.m.

Ohio State at Maryland

 

6 p.m.

Auburn at Kentucky

 

8 p.m.

Baylor at UConn

 

10 p.m.

Oregon State at UCLA

Men’s College Basketball

Fri, Mar 27

Noon

Ohio State at Penn State

 

2 p.m.

Oregon vs. Seton Hall

 

4 p.m.

Kentucky at Auburn

 

6 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan State

 

8 p.m.

Kansas at Baylor

 

10 p.m.

Utah State at Colorado State

Get ESPN Anytime, Anywhere with ESPN+

Do you want access to ESPN content anytime, anywhere?  ESPN+ gives you on-demand access to great content like the award winning 30-for-30 documentary series for $12.99 per month. It can also be bundled at a discount with Disney’s other streaming services, Disney+ and Hulu. Click here to sign up for ESPN+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend