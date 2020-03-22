ESPN Celebrates Senior Basketball Stars This Week on ESPNU

ESPNU will spend this week celebrating seniors in high school and college with a 12-hours of basketball games daily that highlight careers and performances of student-athletes from this season.

What’s Happening:

ESPNU will re-air games from high school and college seniors who made a big impact during the sports season before it was cancelled due to coronavirus.

From Monday, March 23rd, to Friday, March 27th, ESPNU will highlight high school and college basketball games that featured star-making moments for seniors.

The programming lineup was inspired by Scott Van Pelt’s #SeniorNight features on ESPN.

Seniors highlighted during the event will include Naismith Player of the Year Trophy finalists, Wooden Award winner (2019) and 2020 finalists, Basketball Hall of Fame’s five positional award finalists, conference players of the year, and first team all-conference athletes.

Wednesday’s schedule highlights a number of high school athletes who have committed to top Division I programs.

ESPNU Programming Schedule (March 23 – March 27)

Date Time Matchup Men’s College Basketball Mon, Mar 23 Noon Butler at Ole Miss 2 p.m. Notre Dame at Syracuse 4 p.m. USC vs. Marquette 6 p.m. Oregon at Arizona 8 p.m. Iowa at Michigan State 10 p.m. Virginia Tech vs. BYU Women’s College Basketball Tue, Mar 24 Noon NC State vs. FSU 2 p.m. UConn at Ohio State 4 p.m. FSU at Louisville 6 p.m. Mississippi State at South Carolina 8 p.m. Oregon at Stanford 10 p.m. Kentucky at Arkansas High School Basketball Wed, Mar 25 Noon DeMatha vs. Rancho Christian 1:30 p.m. McEachern vs. Montverde 3 p.m. Huntington Prep vs. IMG Academy 4:30 p.m. Patrick School vs. Sierra Canyon 6 p.m. Montverde vs. IMG Academy 7:30 p.m. Paul IV vs. Sierra Canyon 9 p.m. Prolific Prep vs. Hillcrest Prep 10:30 p.m. DeMatha vs. Montverde Women’s College Basketball Thu, Mar 26 Noon Duke at Louisville 2 p.m. Arkansas at Mississippi State 4 p.m. Ohio State at Maryland 6 p.m. Auburn at Kentucky 8 p.m. Baylor at UConn 10 p.m. Oregon State at UCLA Men’s College Basketball Fri, Mar 27 Noon Ohio State at Penn State 2 p.m. Oregon vs. Seton Hall 4 p.m. Kentucky at Auburn 6 p.m. Maryland at Michigan State 8 p.m. Kansas at Baylor 10 p.m. Utah State at Colorado State

