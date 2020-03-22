ESPN Celebrates Senior Basketball Stars This Week on ESPNU

ESPNU will spend this week celebrating seniors in high school and college with a 12-hours of basketball games daily that highlight careers and performances of student-athletes from this season.
What’s Happening:
- ESPNU will re-air games from high school and college seniors who made a big impact during the sports season before it was cancelled due to coronavirus.
- From Monday, March 23rd, to Friday, March 27th, ESPNU will highlight high school and college basketball games that featured star-making moments for seniors.
- The programming lineup was inspired by Scott Van Pelt’s #SeniorNight features on ESPN.
- Seniors highlighted during the event will include Naismith Player of the Year Trophy finalists, Wooden Award winner (2019) and 2020 finalists, Basketball Hall of Fame’s five positional award finalists, conference players of the year, and first team all-conference athletes.
- Wednesday’s schedule highlights a number of high school athletes who have committed to top Division I programs.
ESPNU Programming Schedule (March 23 – March 27)
Date
Time
Matchup
Men’s College Basketball
Mon, Mar 23
Noon
Butler at Ole Miss
2 p.m.
Notre Dame at Syracuse
4 p.m.
USC vs. Marquette
6 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona
8 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan State
10 p.m.
Virginia Tech vs. BYU
Women’s College Basketball
Tue, Mar 24
Noon
NC State vs. FSU
2 p.m.
UConn at Ohio State
4 p.m.
FSU at Louisville
6 p.m.
Mississippi State at South Carolina
8 p.m.
Oregon at Stanford
10 p.m.
Kentucky at Arkansas
High School Basketball
Wed, Mar 25
Noon
DeMatha vs. Rancho Christian
1:30 p.m.
McEachern vs. Montverde
3 p.m.
Huntington Prep vs. IMG Academy
4:30 p.m.
Patrick School vs. Sierra Canyon
6 p.m.
Montverde vs. IMG Academy
7:30 p.m.
Paul IV vs. Sierra Canyon
9 p.m.
Prolific Prep vs. Hillcrest Prep
10:30 p.m.
DeMatha vs. Montverde
Women’s College Basketball
Thu, Mar 26
Noon
Duke at Louisville
2 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi State
4 p.m.
Ohio State at Maryland
6 p.m.
Auburn at Kentucky
8 p.m.
Baylor at UConn
10 p.m.
Oregon State at UCLA
Men’s College Basketball
Fri, Mar 27
Noon
Ohio State at Penn State
2 p.m.
Oregon vs. Seton Hall
4 p.m.
Kentucky at Auburn
6 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan State
8 p.m.
Kansas at Baylor
10 p.m.
Utah State at Colorado State
