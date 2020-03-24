Universal Theme Parks Extend Closure to April 19th

Universal Studios Theme Parks has announced that their parks in both Florida and California will remain closed through April 19th, an extension from their originally announced closure that was set to end on March 28th in Hollywood and March 31st in Orlando.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood will remain closed through April 19th.

This extension adds an additional three weeks of closure to their previously announced timeframes.

Universal has committed to paying Team Members through the end of March for all scheduled hours. For April, they will be paid based on average weekly hours based on the four weeks leading up to the park’s closure. Salaried Team Members will be paid at their regular salaried rate.

The extension in Orlando comes as Orange County goes on lockdown for two weeks, starting Thursday, March 26th.

The state of California is currently under lockdown with no end date announced.

Universal’s Statement: