Disney Launches Daily Draw With Disney Animation Video Tutorial Series

Walt Disney Animation Studios just launched a How-to-Draw video series on YouTube called #DrawWithDisneyAnimation. The first video is now live and teaches Frozen 2 fans how to draw Sven.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Animation Studios has launched a drawing tutorial video series called #DrawWithDisneyAnimation.
- In the debut video, Supervising Animator Michael Woodside teaches fans how to draw Sven the reindeer from Frozen and Frozen 2.
- Check the Walt Disney Animation Studios YouTube Channel daily for more #DrawWithDisneyAnimation videos.