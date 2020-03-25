Legends Collide as Glu Launches “Disney Sorcerer’s Arena”

If you’ve beaten all your mobile games already, or are looking for something new, today Glu Mobile has announced a new mobile game featuring characters from Disney and Pixar to battle head to head with other players or alone in a single-player mode with Disney Sorcerer’s Arena.

What’s Happening:

Glu Mobile Inc., a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, today announced the worldwide availability of Disney Sorcerer’s Arena on the App Store and Google Play. In close collaboration with Disney and Pixar , Disney Sorcerer’s Arena conjures up a bold and competitive world where every choice determines a player’s legacy.

, players will unlock a bold and competitive world where characters from iconic Disney and Pixar franchises collide. Players collect an arsenal of champions and villains to take on opponents in Single-Player, PvP, Club and Tournament modes. They will choose from a deep vault of battle-ready characters – each with their own unique abilities and powerful spells to unleash – to train to their full potential. Players will compete to become a Master Sorcerer in a highly challenging landscape, completing daily quests and events to earn rewards and upgrades, and collect talismans in their unending quest to be legendary. Features of Disney Sorcerer’s Arena : Battle in real-time PvP Control strategic gameplay Collect battle-ready Disney and Pixar legends Unleash your strategy with authentic character abilities Join Club Conquests for epic team battles and daily events

