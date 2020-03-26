“The Golden Girls” Geeki Tiki Mugs Available for Pre-Order

The Golden Girls are about to receive the Geeki Tikis treatment! You can soon bring home Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia as drinkable tiki totems. Click here to pre-order the complete set, expected to ship April 14th.

The four gal pals are sold as a complete set of ceramic mugs for $98.99 or individually for $25.99. Each girl is represented by a different color. Dorothy is green, Rose is yellow, Blanche is red, and Sofia is blue. They are also varying heights just like on the show, with Dorothy as the tallest and Sophia as the shortest.

In addition to being drinkware, the mugs could also make cute planters for succulent plants.

Pre-Order: