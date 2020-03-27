41st Annual Sports Emmy Awards Nominees Announced, Ceremony Delayed

Though (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) the 41st annual Sports Emmy Awards have been delayed, the nominees were announced and a ceremony will take place later this year.

What’s Happening:

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) today announced the nominees for the 41st Annual Sports Emmy Awards.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for April 28th, 2020 at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall and was postponed until later this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nominations were announced in 42 categories including Outstanding Live Sports Special, Live Sports Series and Playoff Coverage, three Documentary categories, Outstanding Play-by-Play Announcer and Studio Host, among others. This year’s competition marks the debut of a new category for Outstanding Esports Coverage.

Between ABC, ESPN, FOX, FS1, and other networks, The Walt Disney Company is represented by at least one nomination in every single category.

Accounting services for the competition are provided by the firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.

Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including regional student television and its Student Award for Excellence and the National Student Production Awards for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships, publications, and major activities for both industry professionals and the viewing public

No replacement date for when the ceremony will take place has been announced yet.

What They’re Saying: