Disney World Offering Special Vacation Package to Guests With Reservations Impacted by Coronavirus

The Walt Disney World Resort has a special vacation package offer for Guests whose trips to the “Most magical place on earth” were cancelled due to the resort’s closure due to Coronavirus.

What’s Happening:

Guests who booked a Walt Disney World Resort vacation package with travel dates between March 16th and May 31st are eligible to take advantage of a special vacation package offer.

It’s possible that the resort will reopen before May 31st, but as of this writing those are the dates Disney has chosen for this offer.

The special offer includes accommodations at a Disney Resort hotel, park admission, and a dining plan and is valid for arrivals between June 1st and September 20th, 2020.

Eligible Guests will need to book their vacation package on or before May 31st in order to take advantage of the offer.

Guests who cancelled their vacation package prior to March 1st are ineligible.

To take advantage of the offer, contact your travel agent or call Disney Reservations at (407) 939-1936.