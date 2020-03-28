Disney World Offering Special Vacation Package to Guests With Reservations Impacted by Coronavirus

The Walt Disney World Resort has a special vacation package offer for Guests whose trips to the “Most magical place on earth” were cancelled due to the resort’s closure due to Coronavirus.
What’s Happening:
- Guests who booked a Walt Disney World Resort vacation package with travel dates between March 16th and May 31st are eligible to take advantage of a special vacation package offer.
- It’s possible that the resort will reopen before May 31st, but as of this writing those are the dates Disney has chosen for this offer.
- The special offer includes accommodations at a Disney Resort hotel, park admission, and a dining plan and is valid for arrivals between June 1st and September 20th, 2020.
- Eligible Guests will need to book their vacation package on or before May 31st in order to take advantage of the offer.
- Guests who cancelled their vacation package prior to March 1st are ineligible.
- To take advantage of the offer, contact your travel agent or call Disney Reservations at (407) 939-1936.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning