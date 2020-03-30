Disney Giving Away Free eBook, “Conceal, Don’t Feel: A Twisted Tale” and Showcasing Video Drawing Lessons and Activities

Even though we might not be able to visit the parks, we can still bring the magical feeling of the parks home in various ways. Now, thanks to Disney, one of those ways will now include a free eBook, as well as drawing classes and other online videos, according to the Disney Parks Blog
What’s Happening:
- Disney Publishing Worldwide authors are joining forces to provide a free eBook, drawing workshops and online videos sharing their favorite excerpts.
- For all the young adult fiction fans asking, ‘What might have happened if Anna and Elsa never knew each other?’, Disney is offering a free download of Conceal, Don’t Feel: A Twisted Tale by Jen Calonita, available from March 30 through April 4 via Apple Books, Google Play, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Kobo.
- As the future Queen of Arendelle, Princess Elsa’s life is full of expectation and responsibility—not to mention, questions. What type of ruler will she be? When will she have to pick a suitor? Elsa as she answers all these questions and more.
- Emmy Award–winning writer and New York Times best-selling Disney Hyperion author, Mo Willems invites you to join him in the studio for virtual lunchtime doodling sessions, weekdays at 1pm ET/10am PT. Recent videos include a DIY board game and lessons on fun drawings to make for a birthday celebration. To draw along live, visit the Kennedy Center website and to binge the entire series, head to the Kennedy Center YouTube channel.
- Already downloaded Conceal, Don’t Feel, and crave more? Don’t miss Twisted Tales on @DisneyBooks Instagram. Authors Liz Braswell, Elizabeth Lim, and Jen Calonita will share passages from several Twisted Tales books – the series that dives into alternate “what-if” scenarios inspired by familiar animated Disney films.
- Disney also promises more free eBooks in the coming weeks, but for now, take a look at one of the videos featuring Mo Willems, and DIY Board Game featuring a special guest!