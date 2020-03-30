Disney Parks Not Allowing New Bookings for Trips Starting Before June 1st

As it seems the world is getting almost hour by hour updates about what’s going on with COVID-19, specifics regarding the hospitality and entertainment industries, especially like the operations that are the Disney Parks worldwide, are hard to nail down. Earlier today, Disney issued an update regarding the operation of the Domestic Disney Parks.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier today, The Walt Disney Company gave an update regarding the booking of rooms at either Disneyland or Walt Disney World, and even Aulani in Hawaii.
- At this time, the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort call centers will not be taking any new bookings for the months of April and May. New bookings for Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort and Aulani Resort will be available for stays starting June 1, 2020.
- As a reminder, Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme parks, Disney Resort hotels, the Disney Springs area, Downtown Disney and Aulani Resort are currently closed and a reopening date has not been identified. For guests who are interested in modifying their existing travel dates or making a new reservation for a future vacation, reservations are currently available for travel dates June 1 and later. As always, Guests are able to modify these bookings if Walt Disney World, Disneyland or Aulani Resort opens before or after that time.
- The reminder states that a reopening date has not been identified, only that the resorts will not allow new bookings for stays beginning June 1st. It is possible the parks could reopen before then, but no date has been specified.
- This news comes after an email was sent out earlier today to Walt Disney Company staff saying that new CEO Bob Chapek would himself be, and asked other Senior Executives to take a pay cut, including Executive Chairman Bob Iger, who will defer 100% of his salary until they foresee substantive recovery in the Company’s earnings.