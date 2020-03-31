Star Wars Actor and Dialect Coach Andrew Jack Passes Away at 76 from Complications from COVID-19

Star Wars actor Andrew Jack has died from complications involving the novel Coronavirus COVID-19 earlier today according to People. What’s Happening: Andrew Jack, who played Resistance Major Caluan Ematt in Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens and Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi and voiced Moloch in Solo: A Star Wars Story passed away Tuesday morning at age 76 at a hospital outside of London from complications caused by the novel Coronavirus COVID-19. According to his wife, he was only diagnosed two days ago.

His wife was unfortunately not with him as he passed as she is currently being held in quarantine in Australia where she had recently flown in from New Zealand a week ago.

Andrew Jack was also well known as being a dialect coach and worked on many films, including Avengers: Endgame, numerous Star Wars films, Thor: Ragnarok, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Andrew Jack was also well known as being a dialect coach and worked on many films, including Avengers: Endgame, numerous Star Wars films, Thor: Ragnarok, and Guardians of the Galaxy. What They’re Saying: Jill McCullough, Andrew Jack’s rep : “Andrew lived on one the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife; also a dialect coach: Gabrielle Rogers. Tragically she is stuck in quarantine in Australia having just flown in from NZ last week. She was unable to see or talk to him at the end of his life and there is a chance a funeral may not be held. Andrew was full of life — he was tall and striking with flowing white hair, You wouldn’t miss him if he walked into a room.”

Greg Grunberg, Star Wars Co-Star: "Devastated to hear of the passing of the wonderful, talented, beloved gentleman Andrew Jack. He is one of the kindest people I've ever worked with. Please stay safe. Please stay home!!!"

