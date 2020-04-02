ABC to Host Primetime Special “Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? Secrets & Surprises” on April 6th

Ahead of the eight-episode celebrity edition of Who Wants to Be A Millionaire, ABC will present an hour-long special Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Secrets & Surprises on Monday, April 6th. This primetime broadcast will take fans behind the scenes of the iconic gameshow and will feature interviews with former hosts and producers.

What’s happening:

It’s been 20 years since Regis Philbin first asked “Who wants to be a millionaire?” Now a one-hour, prime-time special goes behind the scenes to look at how the show captured the attention of a worldwide audience and became a pioneer in live appointment television.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Secrets & Surprises features a rare interview with Philbin and past host Meredith Vieira, who both open up about their time at the show.

The prime-time special also includes interviews with: Michael Davies, the original executive producer, who explains what made Millionaire a hit and gives a tour of the new set Jimmy Kimmel, who’s slated to host a limited series of Millionaire this April. Kimmel shares what will be new about his upcoming celebrity version and how stars will donate their winnings to their favorite charity.

The prime-time special also looks at some of the greatest winners of all time, how they’ve used their money and more. Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Secrets & Surprises, airs Monday, April 6 (10:00 – 11:00 pm EDT), on ABC.

