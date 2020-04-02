Marvel Unlimited Offering Free Access to Iconic Comic Stories

Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, is now offering all fans free access to some of Marvel’s most iconic stories from recent years, including now-classic Marvel Comics events and critically acclaimed runs featuring the Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and more.

Fans who are social distancing will be able to escape into the Marvel Universe and revisit their favorite stories from a curated selection of complete story arcs – completely free – on Marvel Unlimited, starting today until Monday, May 4.

To access Marvel Unlimited’s free comics offering, download or update the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android at the respective Apple and Google Play app stores, and click “Free Comics” on the landing screen.

No payment information or trial subscriptions will be required for the selection of free comics.

This month’s free comics will feature instant Marvel Comics classics and can’t-miss events including: “Avengers Vs. X-Men” “Civil War” “Amazing Spider-Man: Red Goblin” “Black Panther” by Ta-Nehisi Coates vol. 1 “Thanos Wins” by Donny Cates “X-Men Milestones: Dark Phoenix Saga” “Avengers: Kree/Skrull War” “Avengers” by Jason Aaron vol. 1: The Final Host “Fantastic Four vol. 1: Fourever” “Black Widow vol. 1: S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Most Wanted” “Captain America: Winter Soldier Ultimate” “Captain Marvel vol. 1: Higher, Further, Faster, More”

Customers on the Marvel Comics App and webstore as well as comiXology will also have free access to these stories for a limited time.

Each of these extraordinary epics owe their origins to some of Marvel’s greatest comic books released in print over the years.

In celebration of that tradition, Marvel has added an information page to each story with details on how to find your local comic book shop and start your very own Marvel collection of back issues and printed trades.