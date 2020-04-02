Raglan Road at Disney Springs Offers Discount Gift Card Deal To Assist Employees During COVID-19 Pandemic

Fans of the restaurants and entertainment venues might get a “kick” out of a new deal posted by the fan-favorite, Raglan Road earlier today on their Instagram account.

What’s Happening:

Raglan Road, the popular eatery and entertainment venue at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs has been closed for a while recently due to the COVID 19 pandemic, and the shuttering of most Walt Disney World facilities.

Unlike other Orlando area restaurants that are doing take-out or delivery options but remaining open, Raglan Road is at a bit of a disadvantage due to its location at Disney Springs. With Disney Springs closed, garages and all, nobody can pop in to pick-up, and no delivery services can easily access the location without Disney Security’s involvement.

That said, their staff may be struggling more than other area restaurant staff. To help out with this, Raglan Road has offered a new deal to help keep some money coming in for their employees.

The new, limited time offer allows customers to purchase a $75.00 gift card for $50.00 with the promise that all monies go to assisting the employees in these challenging times.

The gift cards can be purchased here

Raglan Road opened at Walt Disney World’s Pleasure Island in 2005. Since then, (now in The Landing of Disney Springs) they have offered delicious food, drinks, and free entertainment with many of its dancers coming from the cast of Riverdance.