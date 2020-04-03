Fortnite Players Can Now Unlock Deadpool in the Popular Online Game

Attention Battle Pass owners on the popular game, Fortnite: There’s about to be some music, some chimichangas, and a whole lotta Deadpool as the Marvel Hero is now available to unlock in the immensely popular online game.
What’s Happening:
- Fortnite Battle Pass owners, the moment everyone has been waiting for has arrived! Starting today, our very own Merc with a Mouth is crashing the party and the yacht over in Fortnite.
- Unlock Deadpool in the game by completing a teeny tiny Challenge, available now only as part of the Chapter 2 – Season 2 Battle Pass, and he’s all yours. Complete it and you can play with him however you want.
- You can unlock Deadpool by completing the mercenary’s Week 7 Challenges: finding two of his Akimbo Pistols and bringing them to him.
- If you just want to show up to party, Deadpool’s got you covered. Just for stopping by and saying, “Hey,” DJ Deadpool will spin up a free reward for you: the newly-remixed Freestylin’ Lobby Track!
- You’re probably thinking to yourself… “Hey, I’ve got Deadpool. I’ve got Freestylin’. But I want more Deadpool in my life.” Fear not — he’s got you covered again! Give Deadpool’s Meaty Mallets for a test drive, take a glorious rainbow journey on his Dragacorn Glider (aka “Sparkle Thunder”), or just ride around with the dangerously dainty mini-scooter motorbike Emote!
- Note: The Deadpool Outfit can be unlocked even if you haven’t completed any of Deadpool’s previous Challenges.
- In addition to the Deadpool Outfit, there's also a free reward, the newly-remixed Freestylin' Lobby Track. And don't miss out these limited-time additions: Deadpool's Meaty Mallets, Dragacorn Glider (aka "Sparkle Thunder"), and the mini-scooter motorbike Emote.
- Fortnite Battle Royale is home of the completely free 100-player PvP mode. One giant map, A Battle Bus, Last one standing wins. ESRB Rating: Teen with Violence.