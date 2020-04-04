shopDisney Will Host a Virtual Easter Egg Hunt on April 10th

View this post on Instagram

Mark your calendar and join us for a virtual Easter egg hunt on April 10th at 9:00am! Be the first to correctly identify the hidden storytelling details woven into 3 exclusive Disney Backstage Collection T-shirts and win a 3-month subscription. To find the tees and clues, hop back here Friday, April 10th at 9am PT, as well as visit @disneyd23 and @disneymovieinsiders to find the tees, then enter your answers in the comments of our Hunt post #shopDisneyContest. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends April 13, 2020. Open to 50 US/DC residents ages 18 and older. One prize per person. Visit Official Rules/Odds at http://di.sn/DSEaster. Void where prohibited.