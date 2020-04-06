“Archer” 11th Season Premiere Delayed Due to Coronavirus

by | Apr 6, 2020 4:52 PM Pacific Time

Archer, the hit FXX animated series, has had its 11th season premiere date delayed to do the Coronavirus pandemic, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

  • FX Networks has delayed the 11th season premiere of the hit animated series, Archer, which was supposed to arrive on May 6th, citing production challenges and scheduling issues caused by the Coronavirus Pandemic.
  • The popular FXX show has yet to announce a new date for the season premiere, leaving only Dave and Cake as the only original series to be aired on the network.
  • Archer isn’t the only show to have been delayed due to the spread of the virus. FX has also seen the next season of Fargo which was supposed to premiere April 19th, postponed due to the fact that because of the virus they haven’t even finished filming. ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy has also been pushed back, as well as National Georgraphic’s Genius:Aretha.
  • Archer is an animated series, with a delay being surprising to some as other animated series have been able to continue production. Reportedly, staff members for The Simpsons have been encouraged to work from home, keeping the production on track even before the State of California mandated the stay-at-home orders.
  • FXX’s Archer is an original animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer, Lana Kane and their crew of acid-tongued misfits onboard the M/V Seamus salvage ship. An important question arises as they explore deep space and try to outsmart giant aliens, intergalactic pirates and vicious bounty hunters: how do they survive each other?.
  • The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the hard-drinking Captain, “Sterling Archer;” Aisha Tyler as Archer’s Co-Captain and short-tempered ex-wife, “Lana Kane;” Jessica Walter as Archer’s mother and ball of energy, “Malory Archer;” Judy Greer as the eagle-eye fighter pilot, “Cheryl/Carol Tunt;” Chris Parnell as the attention-seeking First Mate, “Cyril Figgis;” Amber Nash as the crew’s rock monster muscle, “Pam Poovey;” Adam Reed as the out-of-place-in-space courtesan, “Ray Gillette;” and Lucky Yates as the synthetic human with questionable morals, “Algernop Krieger.”
 
 
