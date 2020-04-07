Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite to Potentially be Rescheduled

The next event is Disneyland Resort’s Disneyland After Dark event series was planned for April 30. Now it appears, Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite will likely be rescheduled for a later date.
- According to the official Disneyland website, the resort is currently working on rescheduling the event planned for later this month.
- Disneyland promises to share more information regarding potential rescheduling options soon and explains that tickets for the original event will automatically become eligible for the rescheduled event.
- Guests who hold tickets for the original event and would not be interested in a rescheduled date, can call (714)781-4636 for assistance.
More on Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite:
- The event is planned to be held in Disney California Adventure Park.
- Villains Cabaret with a cast of outlaws singing and dancing their way through a riff-raff-lovin’ revue.
- Spellbinding DJ-hosted dance parties and sing-alongs throughout the park.
- Encounters with some of Disney’s famously nefarious fiends or their henchmen!
- Photo opportunities themed to popular villain lairs and thrones.
- Dastardly décor, food, beverages and merchandise offerings.
- Access to Disney California Adventure park starting at 6 p.m.