Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite to Potentially be Rescheduled

The next event is Disneyland Resort’s Disneyland After Dark event series was planned for April 30. Now it appears, Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite will likely be rescheduled for a later date.

According to the official Disneyland website

Disneyland promises to share more information regarding potential rescheduling options soon and explains that tickets for the original event will automatically become eligible for the rescheduled event.

Guests who hold tickets for the original event and would not be interested in a rescheduled date, can call (714)781-4636 for assistance.

