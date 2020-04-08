ABC Honors TV Icon Garry Marshall With “The Happy Days of Garry Marshall” Special Airing May 12

ABC will honor the memory of beloved TV legend Garry Marshall in a primetime special, The Happy Days of Garry Marshall. Cast members of his sitcoms and films will come together to share memories and celebrate the late icon.

What’s happening:

In a one-of-a-kind, heartfelt tribute to a Hollywood legend, the stars of TV and film’s most iconic stories, will come together to celebrate The Happy Days of Garry Marshall .

. The special program will air Tuesday, May 12 (8:00 – 10:00 pm EDT), on ABC.

In this special, Marshall’s family and friends share their favorite memories of the creative genius behind some of the most memorable series in television history.

Not only was Marshall known for his television series, he also directed critically acclaimed feature films including: Pretty Woman Beaches Runaway Bride The Princess Diaries



Celebrity Appearances:

The evening will be full of laughs and heartfelt memories about a man who put family first and spent his life and career making us laugh. Enjoy special appearances by the casts of:

Happy Days

Ron Howard

Don Most

Marion Ross

Anson Williams

Henry Winkler

Laverne & Shirley

Cindy Williams

David Lander

Michael McKean

Mork & Mindy

Pam Dawber

Pretty Woman

Richard Gere

Hector Elizondo

Julia Roberts

The Princess Diaries

Julie Andrews

Anne Hathaway

Chris Pine (Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement)

Beaches

Barbara Hershey

Additional appearances in The Happy Days of Garry Marshall include:

Jimmy Kimmel

Abigail Breslin

Yvette Nicole Brown

Cary Elwes

Jennifer Garner

Kate Hudson

Ashton Kutcher

Rob Lowe

John Stamos

Marshall’s wife, Barbara, and their children Scott, Kathleen and Lori, will share never-before-heard stories about Marshall, including a look back at the start of his career in Hollywood.

What they’re saying:

John Scheinfeld, executive producer of The Happy Days of Garry Marshall : “Garry famously said, ‘I never wanted to change the world. I wanted to entertain the world.’ And for more than six decades, his work in television and films made us laugh, touched our hearts and always left us feeling good. Featuring his most famous stars, this very special celebration captures the hilarious, positive, upbeat and romantic nature of Garry Marshall. It’s exactly the show we need right now.”

The Happy Days of Garry Marshall is produced by Crew Neck Productions for ABC and is written and directed by John Scheinfeld.