ABC Honors TV Icon Garry Marshall With “The Happy Days of Garry Marshall” Special Airing May 12

by | Apr 8, 2020 3:42 PM Pacific Time

ABC will honor the memory of beloved TV legend Garry Marshall in a primetime special, The Happy Days of Garry Marshall. Cast members of his sitcoms and films will come together to share memories and celebrate the late icon.

What’s happening:

  • In a one-of-a-kind, heartfelt tribute to a Hollywood legend, the stars of TV and film’s most iconic stories, will come together to celebrate The Happy Days of Garry Marshall.
  • The special program will air Tuesday, May 12 (8:00 – 10:00 pm EDT), on ABC.
  • In this special, Marshall’s family and friends share their favorite memories of the creative genius behind some of the most memorable series in television history.  
  • Not only was Marshall known for his television series, he also directed critically acclaimed feature films including:

Celebrity Appearances:

  • The evening will be full of laughs and heartfelt memories about a man who put family first and spent his life and career making us laugh. Enjoy special appearances by the casts of:

Happy Days

  • Ron Howard
  • Don Most
  • Marion Ross
  • Anson Williams
  • Henry Winkler

Laverne & Shirley

  • Cindy Williams
  • David Lander
  • Michael McKean

Mork & Mindy

  • Pam Dawber

Pretty Woman

  • Richard Gere
  • Hector Elizondo
  • Julia Roberts

The Princess Diaries

Beaches

  • Barbara Hershey

Additional appearances in The Happy Days of Garry Marshall include:

  • Jimmy Kimmel
  • Abigail Breslin
  • Yvette Nicole Brown
  • Cary Elwes
  • Jennifer Garner
  • Kate Hudson
  • Ashton Kutcher
  • Rob Lowe
  • John Stamos
  • Marshall’s wife, Barbara, and their children Scott, Kathleen and Lori, will share never-before-heard stories about Marshall, including a look back at the start of his career in Hollywood.

What they’re saying:

  • John Scheinfeld, executive producer of The Happy Days of Garry Marshall: “Garry famously said, ‘I never wanted to change the world. I wanted to entertain the world.’ And for more than six decades, his work in television and films made us laugh, touched our hearts and always left us feeling good. Featuring his most famous stars, this very special celebration captures the hilarious, positive, upbeat and romantic nature of Garry Marshall. It’s exactly the show we need right now.”

The Happy Days of Garry Marshall is produced by Crew Neck Productions for ABC and is written and directed by John Scheinfeld.

 
 
