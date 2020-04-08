Union for Disneyland Resort Security Cast Members Reaches Furlough Agreement

An agreement has been reached between Disney and a union that represents the Disneyland security cast members, according to the OC Register.

What’s Happening:

The Independent Employee Service Association is the union that represents the Security cast of the Disneyland Resort and are saying that they have reached an agreement with Disney for a furlough set to begin on April 19th.

The agreement says that health insurance benefits coverage, educational support and additional employee assistance programs will still be available to Cast Members during the time that they are furloughed.

With security being among the top priorities of the currently-shuttered resort, protecting the two theme parks, Downtown Disney District, and three hotels, essential security cast members will continue to work through the furlough period.

The Cast Members will continue to be paid until April 18th.

Recently, Disney announced

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, as well as Downtown Disney, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa, Disneyland Hotel, and Paradise Pier Hotel are scheduled to remain closed until further notice.

What They’re Saying: