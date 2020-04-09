Disneyland Paris Releases Full “Disney Illuminations” Show on YouTube

Disneyland Paris just debuted a new video series called “Disneyland Paris Watch Parties” starting with the nighttime fireworks spectacular, Disney Illuminations.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris kicked off a new video series called “Disneyland Paris Watch Parties” with a full performance of Disney Illuminations on YouTube.
- This is Disneyland Paris’s nighttime projection and fireworks spectacular that takes place at Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant (Sleeping Beauty Castle).
- The show includes classic songs like “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” “The Circle of Life,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” “Part of Your World,” “Let it Go,” and “Star Wars (Main Theme).”
- The show stars Mickey Mouse as he travels through some of Disney’s most magical worlds.
- Click here to watch the show on YouTube and be on the lookout for more Disneyland Paris Watch Parties.