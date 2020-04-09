NBA All-Stars Chris Paul, Trae Young to Headline “NBA HORSE Challenge Presented by State Farm” on ESPN

by | Apr 9, 2020 12:51 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

ESPN, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) today announced that 10-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder, 2020 NBA All-Star Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and newly elected Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings headline the list of eight NBA and WNBA players and legends who will participate in the new “NBA HORSE Challenge Presented by State Farm,” exclusively on ESPN and streamed via the ESPN App.

  • Beginning Sunday, April 12 at 7 p.m. ET, Paul, Young, Catchings, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, three-time WNBA All-Star Allie Quigley of the Chicago Sky, Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. and NBA Finals MVPs Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce will match shots against one another in a single-elimination HORSE competition from their respective, isolated home courts.
  • ESPN NBA commentator Mark Jones will serve as the official host.
  • State Farm will donate more than $200,000 on behalf of the participants to charities focused on coronavirus response efforts.
  • This donation builds on the more than $74 million that has been contributed by the NBA Family to date to support coronavirus relief efforts through its NBA Together campaign.
  • “NBA HORSE Challenge Presented by State Farm” participants will be divided into two groups of four, with the winners of the first two games in each group meeting in the semifinals.  
  • The winner from each group will move on to the championship round.  
  • ESPN will present the four quarterfinal games on Sunday. The semifinals and the championship game will air on Thursday, April 16, beginning at 9 p.m. ET.
  • ESPN will televise the NBA HORSE Challenge as it continues its commitment to bring the sports community together through its #oneteam initiative.

The Rules:

  • A coin toss at the start of each game will determine who shoots first, with the more senior player calling heads or tails.  
  • Players must describe each shot attempt, specifying the type of score they intend to make before taking a shot, such as a bank shot or swish.
  • Dunking is prohibited.
  • The first player in each game to accumulate the letters “H-O-R-S-E” after failing to match five shots is eliminated.

The Schedule:

Date

Time (ET)

NBA HORSE Challenge

Sun, Apr 12

7-9 p.m.

Quarterfinals Group 1: Trae Young vs. Chauncey Billups

 

Quarterfinals Group 1: Tamika Catchings vs. Mike Conley Jr.

 

Quarterfinals Group 2: Zach LaVine vs. Paul Pierce

 

Quarterfinals Group 2: Chris Paul vs. Allie Quigley

9-11 p.m.

Quarterfinals Encore Presentations

Thu, Apr 16

7-9 p.m.

Quarterfinals Encore Presentations

9-11 p.m.

Group 1: Semifinals

 

Group 2: Semifinals

 

HORSE Championship Game
 
 
Send this to a friend