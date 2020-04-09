“William Shakespeare’s The Merry Rise of Skywalker” To Be Released July 28th

Fans of Shakespeare and Fans of the Star Wars films needn’t worry. Ian Doescher is completing the last entry of the Skywalker saga with his authentic Shakespearean take, William Shakespeare’s The Merry Rise of Skywalker on July 28th.
What’s Happening:
- “This above all: to thine own self be true.”
- One of William Shakespeare’s most famous lines strikes at the very thematic core of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and now the final film of the Skywalker saga is getting the full Bard of Avon treatment.
- William Shakespeare’s The Merry Rise of Skywalker by Ian Doescher, coming July 28, will reimagine The Rise of Skywalker as a Shakespearean drama, complete with theatrical dialogue by everyone from Kylo Ren to Babu Frik. It will also complete Doescher’s incredible nine-book Star Wars-as-Shakespeare series.
- Above is a first look at the cover to The Merry of Skywalker, featuring a medieval-armored Kylo Ren and Rey, and other surprises.
- As our story opens, a sea of troubles threatens the valiant Resistance, who are pursued by the sound and fury of the vile First Order. Can Rey, Poe, Finn, Rose, BB-8, Chewbacca, and their allies overcome such toil and trouble? Shall Kylo Ren be proven fortune’s fool or master of his fate? What will become of the House of Skywalker? And is all well that ends well?
- Authentic meter, stage directions, reimagined movie scenes and dialogue, and hidden Easter eggs will entertain and impress fans of Star Wars and Shakespeare alike. Every scene and character from the film appears in the book, along with twenty woodcut-style illustrations that depict an Elizabethan version of the Star Wars galaxy.
- May the verse be with you!