Disney And Target Bring Families Friday Night Movies Across Three Networks

Disney and Target have joined together to bring families some Friday Night Movie options with limited commercial interruptions across three of their networks.

What’s Happening:

Disney and Target have teamed up to bring families three Friday Night Movie options each Friday from April 10th to May 1st.

Disney’s three participating networks are Freeform, ESPN, and FX.

The movies will feature trivia and never-before-seen interviews with ESPN and Freeform talent.

Each movie will have limited ads thanks to Target and PSAs from the cast of shows on each network.

Schedule:

Friday, April 10

Freeform: Back to the Future

ESPN2: You Don’t Know Bo (with videos from ESPN talent reflecting on the legacy of Bo Jackson)

Friday, April 17

Freeform: Guardians of the Galaxy

ESPN2: The Book of Manning

FX: Transformers: The Last Knight

Friday, April 24

Freeform: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

ESPN2: Believeland

FX: To Be Announced

Friday, May 1

Freeform: The Intern

ESPN: Secretariat

FX: Iron Man 2

What They’re Saying: