Disney And Target Bring Families Friday Night Movies Across Three Networks

Disney and Target have joined together to bring families some Friday Night Movie options with limited commercial interruptions across three of their networks.
What’s Happening:
- Disney and Target have teamed up to bring families three Friday Night Movie options each Friday from April 10th to May 1st.
- Disney’s three participating networks are Freeform, ESPN, and FX.
- The movies will feature trivia and never-before-seen interviews with ESPN and Freeform talent.
- Each movie will have limited ads thanks to Target and PSAs from the cast of shows on each network.
Schedule:
Friday, April 10
- Freeform: Back to the Future
- ESPN2: You Don’t Know Bo (with videos from ESPN talent reflecting on the legacy of Bo Jackson)
Friday, April 17
- Freeform: Guardians of the Galaxy
- ESPN2: The Book of Manning
- FX: Transformers: The Last Knight
Friday, April 24
- Freeform: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- ESPN2: Believeland
- FX: To Be Announced
Friday, May 1
- Freeform: The Intern
- ESPN: Secretariat
- FX: Iron Man 2
What They’re Saying:
- Wendell Scott, senior vice president, Disney Advertising Sales: “Disney is committed to continuously providing families entertainment especially during these unprecedented times. Together with Target, we’re meeting families where they are in their homes and delivering fun and exciting movies with a limited commercial experience.”
- Rick Gomez, Target executive vice president and chief marketing, digital and strategy officer: “We know many families are looking for different ways to spend time together in the comfort of their own homes. Target is proud to partner with Disney to offer Friday Night Movie, giving families another option as they stay home and stay safe.”