“Magic Happens” Parade Theme Now Available on Apple Music

Are you missing Disneyland right about now? Well, luckily you can get a little bit of Disney magic at home now as the them song from Disneyland’s newest parade, Magic Happens, is now available on Apple Music.

“Magic Happens” was co-composed by singer-songwriter Todrick Hall.

In addition to the theme, a playlist featuring 19 Disney songs that inspired the new parade at Disneyland Park is also now available.

The playlist includes songs from beloved Disney films like: Cinderella The Princess and the Frog Frozen 2 Coco Moana

You can enjoy the “Magic Happens” song and playlist on Apple Music

The Magic Happens parade recently debuted at Disneyland Park. You can watch the full parade in the video below:

Want to sing along with the “Magic Happens” theme? The Disney Parks Blog

This is the anthem, here’s what you came for

This is the moment magic was made for

Come one, come all…let’s light up the sky now

You feel the magic happening right now

(now, now, now, now, now, now, now, now!)

Calling all dreamers, time to let your mind run free

To believe in make believe, to be who you wanna be

Calling all dreamers, a celebration in the street

And the sights you’re gonna see are far beyond your wildest dreams cuz

You don’t need wings to take flight

Magic don’t stop…at midnight

So hold on tight, enjoy the ride

Cuz you can reach for the stars in broad daylight

Heart, there’s a spark you just can’t fight

When you wish you may and wish you might, then

Magic Happens!

Dreams were made to make come true

Waiting for someone like you

Just a Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo and

Magic Happens!

That’s when (that’s when)

Magic (Magic)

Happens (Happens) Woah!

That’s when (that’s when)

Magic (Magic)

Happens (Happens) Woah!

A simple wish, it just takes

A true love’s kiss and spells break

A shooting star to catch your eye and…

You don’t need wings to take flight

Magic don’t stop…at midnight

So hold on tight, enjoy the ride

Cuz you can reach for the stars in broad daylight

Heart, there’s a spark you just can’t fight

When you wish you may and wish you might, then

Magic Happens!

Dreams were made to make come true

Waiting for someone like you

Just a Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo and

Magic Happens!

That’s when (that’s when)

Magic (Magic)

Happens (Happens) Woah!

That’s when (that’s when)

Magic (Magic)

Happens (Happens) Woah!