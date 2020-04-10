“Magic Happens” Parade Theme Now Available on Apple Music

Are you missing Disneyland right about now? Well, luckily you can get a little bit of Disney magic at home now as the them song from Disneyland’s newest parade, Magic Happens, is now available on Apple Music.
- “Magic Happens” was co-composed by singer-songwriter Todrick Hall.
- In addition to the theme, a playlist featuring 19 Disney songs that inspired the new parade at Disneyland Park is also now available.
- The playlist includes songs from beloved Disney films like:
- Cinderella
- The Princess and the Frog
- Frozen 2
- Coco
- Moana
- You can enjoy the “Magic Happens” song and playlist on Apple Music or in the Play Disney Parks mobile app.
- The Magic Happens parade recently debuted at Disneyland Park. You can watch the full parade in the video below:
- Want to sing along with the “Magic Happens” theme? The Disney Parks Blog has provided the song’s lyrics:
This is the anthem, here’s what you came for
This is the moment magic was made for
Come one, come all…let’s light up the sky now
You feel the magic happening right now
(now, now, now, now, now, now, now, now!)
Calling all dreamers, time to let your mind run free
To believe in make believe, to be who you wanna be
Calling all dreamers, a celebration in the street
And the sights you’re gonna see are far beyond your wildest dreams cuz
You don’t need wings to take flight
Magic don’t stop…at midnight
So hold on tight, enjoy the ride
Cuz you can reach for the stars in broad daylight
Heart, there’s a spark you just can’t fight
When you wish you may and wish you might, then
Magic Happens!
Dreams were made to make come true
Waiting for someone like you
Just a Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo and
Magic Happens!
That’s when (that’s when)
Magic (Magic)
Happens (Happens) Woah!
That’s when (that’s when)
Magic (Magic)
Happens (Happens) Woah!
A simple wish, it just takes
A true love’s kiss and spells break
A shooting star to catch your eye and…
You don’t need wings to take flight
Magic don’t stop…at midnight
So hold on tight, enjoy the ride
Cuz you can reach for the stars in broad daylight
Heart, there’s a spark you just can’t fight
When you wish you may and wish you might, then
Magic Happens!
Dreams were made to make come true
Waiting for someone like you
Just a Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo and
Magic Happens!
That’s when (that’s when)
Magic (Magic)
Happens (Happens) Woah!
That’s when (that’s when)
Magic (Magic)
Happens (Happens) Woah!