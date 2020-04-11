Hallmark Reveals Disney, Star Wars, Marvel 2020 Ornaments

Hallmark has released their 2020 Dreambook which includes lots of Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel ornaments. Below is a listing of all the Disney licensed Hallmark ornaments coming this year.
Disney Parks
- The Haunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts Musical Ornament With Light – $39.99 (7/11/20)
- Jungle Cruise Mickey Mouse Set Sail for Adventure! Ornament – $19.99 (10/3/20)
Mickey Mouse and Friends
- Fantasia 80th Anniversary Musical Ornament With Light and Motion – $59.99 (7/11/20)
- The Mickey Mouse Club 65th Anniversary Musical Ornament – $19.99 (7/11/20)
- Mickey Mouse Mickey the Musician Musical Ornament With Motion – $29.99 (7/11/20)
- Mickey and Minnie Starry-Eyed Sweethearts Ornament – $19.99 (10/3/20)
- Mickey's Movie Mouseterpieces Boat Builders Ornament – $14.99 (7/11/20)
- Chip and Dale Dragon Around Ornament – $19.99 (7/11/20)
- Mickey and Pluto Oh, What Fun! Pull-String Ornament – $17.99 (10/3/20)
- Minnie Mouse All Dressed Up Ornament – $15.99 (7/11/20)
- Mickey Mouse A Year of Disney Magic 2020 Ornament – $15.99 (7/11/20)
- Mini Disney Mickey Mouse on Ice Ornament, 1" – $8.99 (7/11/20)
- Mini Disney Minnie Mouse on Ice Ornament, 1" – $8.99 (7/11/20)
Disney Princess
- Disney Princess Celebration Cinderella Porcelain Ornament – $29.99 (7/11/20)
- Cinderella A Perfect Fit Ornament – $17.99 (7/11/20)
- Sleeping Beauty A Colorful Birthday Surprise Ornament With Light – $24.99 (7/11/20)
- The Little Mermaid Ariel and Flounder Metal Ornament – $59.99 (7/11/20)
- Aladdin Jasmine Ornament – $17.99 (7/11/20)
- Beauty and the Beast Something There Belle Ornament – $17.99 (7/11/20)
- Beauty and the Beast Taming the Beast Ornament – $18.99 (10/3/20)
- Pocahontas 25th Anniversary Porcelain Ornament – $29.99 (7/11/20)
- Fa Mulan Ornament – $17.99 (7/11/20)
- Tangled 10th Anniversary Ornament – $19.99 (7/11/20)
Frozen 2
- Frozen 2 Anna of Arendelle Ornament – $17.99 (7/11/20)
- Frozen 2 Olaf Glows Up Ornament With Light – $19.99 (10/3/20)
- Mini Disney Frozen 2 Elsa Ornament, 1.5" – $8.99 (7/11/20)
- Mini Disney Frozen 2 Olaf Ornament, 1.2" – $8.99 (7/11/20)
Disney
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs The Silly Song Musical Ornament With Motion – $34.99 (7/11/20)
- Pinocchio Off to School Porcelain Ornament – $34.99 (10/3/20)
- Dumbo Takes Flight Ornament – $17.99 (10/3/20)
- Dumbo Timothy Q. Mouse Ornament – $15.99 (10/3/20)
- Bambi A Mother's Love Porcelain Ornament – $24.99 (Available Now)
- Peter Pan Tink's Rain Check Ornament – $17.99 (10/3/20)
- Peter Pan and Wendy Precious Moments® Porcelain Ornament – $39.99 (7/11/20)
- Lady and the Tramp 65th Anniversary Ornament – $21.99 (7/11/20)
- Sleeping Beauty Maleficent Ornament – $18.99 (7/11/20)
- 101 Dalmatians Kanine Krunchies Ornament – $19.99 (7/11/20)
- Winnie the Pooh Eeyore's Christmas Kiss Ornament – $16.99 (7/11/20)
- Winnie the Pooh Tigger's Christmas Countdown Ornament With Light – $29.99 (7/11/20)
- The Aristocats 50th Anniversary Porcelain Ornament – $29.99 (7/11/20)
- Moana Pua and Hei Hei Ornament – $17.99 (7/11/20)
- Fancy Nancy Ooh La La! Ornament – $15.99 (10/3/20)
Pixar
- Toy Story Pizza Planet Truck 25th Anniversary Ornament With Light – $19.99 (7/11/20)
- Toy Story Buzz Lightyear and Woody 25th Anniversary Ornament – $24.99 (10/3/20)
- Monsters, Inc. Boo and Little Mikey Ornament – $17.99 (7/11/20)
- Finding Nemo Crush Ornament With Sound – $19.99 (10/3/20)
- Wall-E Soaks Up the Sun Ornament – $17.99 (7/11/20)
- Inside Out Anger Ornament With Light – $19.99 (7/11/20)
- Incredibles 2 Jack-Jack vs. Raccoon Ornaments, Set of 2 – $18.99 (10/3/20)
- Toy Story 4 Bo Peep Ornament – $15.99 (7/11/20)
- Onward Ian Lightfoot Ornament – $17.99 (10/3/20)
The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Jack Skellington Ornament With Light and Sound – $34.99 (7/11/20)
- Sally Ornament With Light and Sound – $34.99 (7/11/20)
- Santa Claus Ornament With Light and Sound – $34.99 (10/3/20)
- Undersea Gal Ornament – $18.99 (7/11/20)
- Miniature Pumpkin King Tree Topper, 4.14" – $11.99 (7/11/20)
- Miniature Scary Teddy and Undead Duck Christmas Tree Skirt, 12" – $16.99 (7/11/20)
- Mini The Many Faces of Jack Skellington Porcelain Ornaments, Set of 8 – $39.99 (7/11/20)
The Muppets
- The Muppet Show Musical Ornament – $19.99 (7/11/20)
The Mandalorian
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ The Child™ Ornament – $19.99 (10/3/20)
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ Ornament – $19.99 (10/3/20)
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ Bouncing Bounty Pull-String Wood Ornament – $15.99 (7/11/20)
Star Wars
- Star Wars: A New Hope™ A Lack of Faith Ornament With Sound – $29.99 (7/11/20)
- Star Wars: A New Hope™ Red Five Rebel Pilot Helmet Ornament With Sound – $19.99 (10/3/20)
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™ Princess Leia™ and Chewbacca™ Ornament – $24.99 (10/3/20)
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™ Jedi Master Yoda™ Ornament With Sound and Motion – $39.99 (10/3/20)
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™ X-Wing Starfighter™ on Dagobah™ Ornament – $32.99 (7/11/20)
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™ Imperial AT-AT Walker™ Metal Ornament – $29.99 (5/4/20)
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens™ BB-8™ Ornament With Sound – $18.99 (7/11/20)
- Star Wars™ R2-D2™ The Force Is With Us Photo Frame Ornament – $17.99 (10/3/20)
- LEGO® Star Wars™ Han Solo™ Ornament – $16.99 (10/3/20)
- LEGO® Star Wars™ Chewbacca™ Ornament – $16.99 (10/3/20)
- Miniature Star Wars™ Death Star™ Tree Topper, 2.6" – $11.99 (10/3/20)
- Mini Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™ Luke Skywalker™ Ornament, 1.93" – $8.99 (10/3/20)
- Mini Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™ Darth Vader™ Ornament, 1.84" – $8.99 (10/3/20)
- Mini Star Wars™ Luke Skywalker's X-Wing™ Ornament, 0.5" – $9.99 (10/3/20)
- Mini Star Wars™ Darth Vader's TIE Fighter™ Ornament, 0.7" – $9.99 (10/3/20)
- Mini Star Wars™ Helmet Ornaments, Set of 4 – $29.99 (7/11/20)
Marvel
- Marvel Studios Black Widow Ornament – $17.99 (10/3/20)
- Marvel Studios Avengers: Endgame Captain America Ornament – $17.99 (10/3/20)
- Marvel Studios Avengers: Endgame Iron Man Ornament – $17.99 (10/3/20)
- Marvel Captain America Metal Ornament – $49.99 (7/11/20)
- Marvel Deadpool Ornament – $17.99 (10/3/20)
- Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy O Christmas Groot Ornament – $17.99 (7/11/20)
- Marvel Spider-Man Slinging In the Season Ornament $17.99 (10/3/20)
- Mini Marvel Studios Ant-Man Ornament, 1.7" – $8.99 (7/11/20)
The Golden Girls
- The Golden Girls Rose Nylund Ornament With Sound – $19.99 (10/3/20)