2020 NFL Draft to Be Presented Across ABC, ESPN, and NFL Networks April 23-25

What’s happening:
- ESPN has announced that the 2020 NFL Draft taking place April 23-25 will be presented across:
- ABC
- ESPN
- NFL Network
- This marks the second straight year that The Walt Disney Company has worked with the National Football League to offer a multi-network presentation for all seven rounds.
- The 2020 NFL Draft will serve as a three-day virtual fundraiser benefiting six charities that are battling the spread of COVID-19 and delivering relief to millions in need.
- ESPN and NFL Network will combine to offer a singular presentation across both networks.
- ABC will present its own distinctive, prime-time telecasts for rounds 1-3, in addition to simulcasting the ESPN and NFL Network telecast of rounds 4-7.
- The 2020 NFL Draft telecasts will originate from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios and adhere to proper social distancing guidelines and local workplace rules due to COVID-19.
- Draft hosts and a limited number of commentators will be in-studio while a majority of the analysts, reporters and other experts will contribute remotely from home studios.
- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will introduce the picks from his home.
What they’re saying:
- Seth Markman, ESPN vice president, production: “We recognize the challenging times we are living in, but we are looking forward to presenting the 2020 NFL Draft and providing some hope for football fans everywhere. For the past couple of years, ESPN’s NFL and college teams have worked together on our draft coverage, and it has been a win for our viewers. This year, we are further excited to collaborate with the NFL Network creating an All Star broadcast. We are also committed to producing the ESPN/NFL Network and ABC shows in the safest possible environment for our announcers and production teams.”
- Mark Quenzel, Senior Vice President of Programming and Production, NFL Network: “We are excited to partner with ESPN to present a unique and collaborative broadcast of the 2020 NFL Draft. By bringing the exceptional on-air talent and production staffs of both ESPN and NFL Network together, we hope to deliver a unified presentation of the draft that not only helps raise awareness and funds for the COVID-19 relief efforts, but also provides entertainment that millions of sports fans have been craving.”
NFL Draft Schedule (April 23-25)
- Thurs, April 23 (8-11:30 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Rd 1 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
- Fri, April 24 (7-11:30 p.m.): NFL Draft, Rds 2 and 3 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
- Sat, April 25 (12-7 p.m.): NFL Draft, Rds 4–7 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
ESPN and NFL Network:
- Trey Wingo will host all three days of ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage for the fourth consecutive year, based in Bristol. Wingo will be joined remotely by:
- Mel Kiper Jr. (37th draft)
- Louis Riddick (sixth)
- Booger McFarland (third)
- NFL Network host Rich Eisen (17th)
- Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah (eighth)
- Pro Football Hall of Famers
- Michael Irvin (ninth)
- Kurt Warner (10th)
- ESPN NFL host Suzy Kolber will conduct remote interviews with NFL draftees from an ESPN studio
- ESPN Senior NFL Insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter will again be part of the three-day telecast, providing updates from their respective homes.
ABC:
- ABC’s unique prime-time presentation of the NFL Draft will take place April 23-24 and will be hosted by:
- Rece Davis
- Jesse Palmer
- Maria Taylor
- NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay (12th draft, first commentating on all seven rounds)
- Kirk Herbstreit (third),
- Desmond Howard (third),
- David Pollack (third)
- Correspondent/feature reporter Tom Rinaldi
- ABC will focus on storytelling and the journey draft prospects and their families have taken to get to the NFL.
- Davis, Palmer, Taylor and Rinaldi will be in-studio in Bristol.
- McShay will join Wingo and the ESPN/NFL Network crew for Rounds 4-7 on Sat., April 25.
- ESPN reporters will cover the NFL Draft remotely for ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network:
- Josina Anderson (covering Vikings, Redskins, Browns, 49ers)
- Jeff Darlington (Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Chiefs)
- Dan Graziano (Packers, Lions, Chargers, Panthers, Raiders)
- Sal Paolantonio (Giants, Ravens, Eagles, Jets)
- Mike Reiss (Patriots)
- Dianna Russini (Titans, Bengals, Saints, Falcons)
- Ed Werder (Broncos, Seahawks, Cowboys, Cardinals)
Digital:
- The 2020 NFL Draft will also be streamed live via a number of NFL and ESPN digital properties. NFL Network or ESPN authentication may be required.
- NFL Digital Platforms
- NFL App
- NFL.com
- ESPN Digital Platforms
- ESPN App
- ESPN.com
ESPN Deportes:
- ESPN Deportes will also provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft. Commentators include:
- Eduardo Varela
- Pablo Viruega
- In addition, ESPNDeportes.com will have a team dedicated to covering the draft, providing pre-draft analysis, pieces written by Sebastian Martinez Christensen and videos of every selection.
Radio/Audio:
- Radio coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft will be provided by:
- SiriusXM
- Westwood One
- ESPN Radio
- Digital audio coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft will be available via the TuneIn app.
- ESPN Radio commentators include:
- Host Dari Nowkhah
- NFL Front Office Insider Mike Tannenbaum
- ESPN New York’s Bart Scott (Thurs/Fri)
- NFL Draft analyst Jim Nagy (Sat)
- Reporter Ian Fitzsimmons
- Marc Kestecher
Charities to benefit from the NFL Draft virtual fundraiser:
- American Red Cross and its work to maintain a sufficient supply of blood while continuing to deliver its lifesaving mission due to the Coronavirus Outbreak
- CDC Foundation's All of Us: Combat Coronavirus Campaign to support vulnerable communities and bolster laboratory capacity, clinical research, data and technology infrastructure and local response efforts
- Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund to help member food banks meet the increased need due to school closures, job disruptions, and current health risks
- Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund to ensure local communities have what they need to feed the at-risk elderly population
- Salvation Army and its network form a safety net for individuals and families living in poverty or experiencing homelessness by providing food, shelter, hygiene kits, as well as support to first responders
- United Way's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund to help those in need access food and shelter, childcare for first responders and more while bolstering 211, United Way's go-to information resource in times of crisis