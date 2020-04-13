ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Reveals He’s Tested Positive for COVID-19

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos has announced he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

What’s happening:

ABC is reporting Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for COVID-19.

anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for COVID-19. He announced his diagnosis this morning on GMA .

. Just a few weeks ago, Stephanopoulos’ wife Ali Wentworth confirmed that she’d tested positive for the virus. She has been self-isolating in a room in their home since her first symptoms emerged.

Stephanopoulos noted that he wasn’t surprised to learn he tested positive for COVID-19, considering his wife already had it.

While Wentworth developed symptoms and has been fighting the virus, he says he’s been asymptomatic, "I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I’m feeling great."

Did you know:

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, as many as one in four people in the U.S. may have the virus and never show symptoms.

ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, says they are learning something even about COVID-19 everyday. She notes that new data from Iceland revealed that 50% of people who are infected with the virus show no symptoms at all.

