ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Reveals He’s Tested Positive for COVID-19

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos has announced he’s tested positive for COVID-19.
What’s happening:
- ABC is reporting that Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for COVID-19.
- He announced his diagnosis this morning on GMA.
- Just a few weeks ago, Stephanopoulos’ wife Ali Wentworth confirmed that she’d tested positive for the virus. She has been self-isolating in a room in their home since her first symptoms emerged.
- Stephanopoulos noted that he wasn’t surprised to learn he tested positive for COVID-19, considering his wife already had it.
- While Wentworth developed symptoms and has been fighting the virus, he says he’s been asymptomatic, "I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I’m feeling great."
Did you know:
- According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, as many as one in four people in the U.S. may have the virus and never show symptoms.
- ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, says they are learning something even about COVID-19 everyday. She notes that new data from Iceland revealed that 50% of people who are infected with the virus show no symptoms at all.
What she’s saying:
- Dr. Jennifer Ashton on people reacting differently to the virus: "One of the theories is it has to do is how much of the actual viral particles someone gets exposed to, that may be one part of it. Your immune reaction to the virus may be another part. Where the virus actually lodges … may have something to do with it."
- Dr. Jennifer Ashton on what it means by ‘mild’ case: "In terms of the symptoms, it’s important for people to understand that when we say about 80% of the cases are mild, that doesn’t mean pleasant. Ali's [Wentworth] case clinically was defined as mild because she didn’t need hospitalization but it certainly wasn’t pleasant."
- Dr. Jennifer Ashton on best practices at home when someone tests positive: "Isolating, keeping them out of the kitchen or wiping down surfaces in any common areas is really, really important. That’s the key."