Music Sensations, The Oneders from “That Thing You Do!” To Reunite For Watch Party on YouTube

Even though Jimmy left to go write his solo song, “Alone in my Principles,” The Oneders are apparently getting back together to host a That Thing You Do! Watch party to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts, according to a tweet from Guy Patterson himself, Tom Everett Scott.

What’s Happening:

In what appears to be a very common tale, the Wonders (formerly, The Oneders), had a hit song in the film That Thing You Do!

Before taking it on a tour wherein the band split apart. Now, the band is getting back together to host a watch party of their film, That Thing You Do! On their Youtube channel in support of MusiCares COVID-19 relief efforts.

On their Youtube channel in support of MusiCares COVID-19 relief efforts. The watch party will start at 7:00PM EST on their YouTube channel

In the tweet, he says “Join the band and special guests” so it's safe to assume we’ll see the whole band, Guitarist/Singer Lenny Haise (Steve Zahn), Frontman Jimmy Mattingly (Johnathon Schaech), and T.B. Player (Ethan Embry) along with Drummer Guy Patterson (Tom Everett Scott). It is unclear if surprise guests could mean Faye Dolan (Liv Tyler) or the band’s former manager, Mr. White (Tom Hanks).

It is also unclear as to whether or not any or all of the band members will be live-streaming from Villapianos, assuming they can find out whatever happened to their bass player.