ESPN to Air Two Edits of Michael Jordan “The Last Dance” Series Starting April 19th

ESPN has announced that they will air two versions of the Michael Jordan documentary series The Last Dance simultaneously on ESPN and ESPN2 (via Variety).

What’s Happening:

ESPN will air The Last Dance , the highly anticipated 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan, from April 19 through May 17.

, the highly anticipated 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan, from April 19 through May 17. The uncensored version will air on ESPN, where interviews contain occasional expletives without censorship.

A censored version will air simultaneously on ESPN2, omiting any profanity to make it more accessible for families.

What They’re Saying:

Connor Schell, executive vice president of content at ESPN: “We take a lot of pride in sports as a communal viewing experience. All members of the family get to watch this. We felt this was the right thing to do.”

The Last Dance Schedule

The full episodic documentary will air on ESPN in the U.S. and on Netflix outside of the U.S. as follows:

ESPN (All times Eastern)

Sunday, April 19

9 pm – Premiere of The Last Dance Episode 1

Episode 1 10 pm – Premiere of The Last Dance Episode 2

Sunday, April 26

7 pm – Re-air of The Last Dance Episode 1

Episode 1 8 pm – Re-air of The Last Dance Episode 2

Episode 2 9 pm – Premiere of The Last Dance Episode 3

Episode 3 10 pm – Premiere of The Last Dance Episode 4

Sunday, May 3

7 pm – Re-air of The Last Dance Episode 3

Episode 3 8 pm – Re-air of The Last Dance Episode 4

Episode 4 9 pm – Premiere of The Last Dance Episode 5

Episode 5 10 pm – Premiere of The Last Dance Episode 6

Sunday, May 10

7 pm – Re-air of The Last Dance Episode 5

Episode 5 8 pm – Re-air of The Last Dance Episode 6

Episode 6 9 pm – Premiere of The Last Dance Episode 7

Episode 7 10 pm – Premiere of The Last Dance Episode 8

Sunday, May 17

7 pm – Re-air of The Last Dance Episode 7

Episode 7 8 pm – Re-air of The Last Dance Episode 8

Episode 8 9 pm – Premiere of The Last Dance Episode 9

Episode 9 10 pm – Premiere of The Last Dance Episode 10

NETFLIX (outside of the U.S.; All times Pacific)

Monday, April 20 – 12:01 am – The Last Dance Episodes 1 and 2

Episodes 1 and 2 Monday, April 27 – 12:01 am – The Last Dance Episodes 3 and 4

Episodes 3 and 4 Monday, May 4 – 12:01 am – The Last Dance Episodes 5 and 6

Episodes 5 and 6 Monday, May 11 – 12:01 am – The Last Dance Episodes 7 and 8

Episodes 7 and 8 Monday, May 18 – 12:01 am – The Last Dance Episodes 9 and 10

Immediately following each episode’s linear ESPN premiere, it will be available to authenticated subscribers on the ESPN App via mobile and connected TV devices, ESPN.com and ESPN on Demand via cable, satellite and DMVPD distributors.