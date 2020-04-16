Disney Parks Now Offering Partial Annual Pass Refunds Upon Request

Disneyland and Walt Disney World are now offering partial refunds to Annual Passholders who request them.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland and Walt Disney World previously announced that Annual Passholders would receive an extended expiration date, with a new date to be announced once the parks reopen.

The expiration date extension is still an automatic option for Annual Passholders who paid in full and wish to keep their passes active.

In addition, Disney is now offering partial refunds to Annual Passholders who request them.

More information on how to request a refund can be found below for each resort.

Disneyland:

Paid in Full: Call Annual Passport Member Services at (714) 781-4567. Heavy call volumes are expected.

Call Annual Passport Member Services at (714) 781-4567. Heavy call volumes are expected. Monthly Payment Plan: Automatic payments have already been stopped and monthly payments will be automatically waived until the parks reopen. Passes paid on the monthly plan will not have their expiration date extended, but passholders can call to request to have the expiration date extended, in which case monthly payments will resume when the parks reopen and continue through the new expiration date. To request this option, call Annual Passport Member Services at (714) 781-4567. Heavy call volumes are expected.

Click here

Walt Disney World: