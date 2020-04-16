Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller Reportedly Cast in “Rogue One” Spin-Off Series for Disney+

Two actors, Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller, are in final negotiations for their roles in an upcoming Cassian Andor Spin-off of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story for Disney+, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller have entered final negotiations to be cast alongside Diego Luna in roles in a new original series coming to Disney+ Rogue One: A Star Wars Story .

As one might expect, details on the characters that they would portray are still under wraps.

Skarsgard is no stranger to the franchises of the Walt Disney Company, having played Erik Selvig in Thor, Thor: The Dark World, The Avengers, and Avengers: Age of Ultron as well as Bootstrap Bill Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End.

Soller will be recognizable to fans of numerous British television series, most recently one airing on the Disney Channel in the UK, 101 Dalmatian Street where he provides the voice of Dante. He has been in several films, known widely for his portrayal of Korsunsky in Anna Karenina.

The series has yet to be titled but it is known that it will be written by Tony Gilroy

The series will focus on Rebel agent, Cassian Andor, and takes place before Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in the early days of the Rebellion against the Empire. When it was announced last year, the show was described as a "spy thriller" and that Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk would be attached to reprise their roles.

The success of the original Star Wars series The Mandalorian on Disney+ has prompted the streaming service to ramp up production on other Star Wars-based projects. A series based on the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi