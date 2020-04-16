The Boathouse at Disney Springs Celebrates 5th Anniversary With Free Lobster Roll Meals for Employees and Families

The Boathouse at Disney Springs celebrated its 5-year anniversary on Monday, April 13th, by giving thanks to its employees and their families.
What’s Happening:
- The Boathouse at Disney Springs celebrated its 5th anniversary on Monday, April 13th.
- The restaurant is currently closed, but the kitchen has remained open in a limited capacity preparing free meals for their employees and their families.
- Chef Bob Getchell and his team prepared lobster rolls as a special treat for the 5th anniversary.
- The meals included lobster rolls, cole slaw, and Oreo cookies.
- The Boathouse shared a video on their facebook page that shows the kitchen preparing the meals, interviews with the chefs and managers, and interviews with the employees as they picked up their 5-year anniversary meals.
- As an extra fun treat, click here to see the original announcement that The Boathouse would be coming to Disney Springs from October 2014.
- The Boathouse is owned and operated by Landry’s, who also operate the Rainforest Cafe and T-Rex Cafe at Disney Springs in addition to a Rainforest Cafe and Yak & Yeti at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.