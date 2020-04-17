Get a First Look at the Modern Princess Movie “Secret Society of Second-Born Royals” Coming to Disney+

Disney+ is about to give us a very new kind of Disney Princess when its sci-fi fantasy film Secret Society of Second-Born Royals debuts on the streamer this summer. Entertainment Weekly shared some first look photos from the upcoming film.

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals follows Sam, a rebellious teen living in the kingdom of Illyria and in the shadow of her older sister Princess Eleanor, who is next in line for the throne.

Entertainment Weekly shared several photos from the upcoming movie:

What they’re saying:

"Sam is going to be a unique addition to the Disney princess family because she doesn’t want to be a princess, she doesn’t want to be royalty. Because of that, it takes her on this journey of figuring out how to make it work for herself that’s going to break that delicate princess mold. When she finds this secret society that feels the same way, they figure out how to create their own legacy and have an impact on their country and the world." Skylar Astin who plays Prof. James Morrow: "He is such a fun character and provides a little levity to this otherwise fantasy action movie. James has the ability to multiply, so that is very convenient for teaching and combat. I made sure to make certain versions of him more eager, certain ones more serious. In a fight scene there's one that's more aggressive. My mother is going to love this movie because there will be 20 of me."

Cast of Secret Society of Second Born Royals:

Faly Rakotohavana as Prince Matteo

Isabella Blake Thomas as Princess January

Olivia Deeble as Princess Roxana

Niles Fitch as Prince Tuma

Elodie Yung as Queen Catherine

Ashley Liao as Princess Eleanor

Noah Lomax as Mike

Creative team:

Executive producers: Zanne Devine ( I, Tonya , the Disney Channel Kim Possible ) Mike Karz ( Valentine’s Day ) Austin Winsberg ( Gossip Girl )

Co-producer: Juliana Janes ( Butter )

Director: Anna Mastro ( Marvel ’s Runaways, The Bold Type )

The Teleplay is based on an original story by Alex Litvak, Andrew Green and Austin Winsberg and was written by: Alex Litvak ( Masters of the Universe ) Andrew Green ( Hannah Montana )

