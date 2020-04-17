shopDisney’s Bedtime Hotline Returns for a Limited Time In April

shopDisney is bringing back their Bedtime Hotline for a limited time. Families in the United States can call a special toll-free number and a good night message from Mickey Mouse or his friends. The Bedtime Hotline is available now through April 30th.

What’s happening:

For a limited time, shopDisney.com

Families can call a toll-free number, 1-877-7-MICKEY to hear special messages from beloved Disney characters as they prepare to tuck their little ones into bed.

Kids can listen to one of five special character messages from: Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Donald Duck Daisy Duck Goofy

The Disney Bedtime Hotline, will run for a limited time starting Friday, April 17 through Thursday April 30, 2020 (midnight PT).

There’s more!:

shopDisney’s bedtime fun doesn’t end at the hotline, families can find other entertaining ideas for the home at shopDisney.com/BedtimeHotline

From free downloadable sleep content activities and sleep products, to Disney Bedtime Adventure Box subscriptions, everyone can create their own Disney Magic Moments right at home!

Good to know: