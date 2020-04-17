shopDisney’s Bedtime Hotline Returns for a Limited Time In April

shopDisney is bringing back their Bedtime Hotline for a limited time. Families in the United States can call a special toll-free number and a good night message from Mickey Mouse or his friends. The Bedtime Hotline is available now through April 30th.
What’s happening:
- For a limited time, shopDisney.com is re-releasing their bedtime hotline to bring a little bit of much-needed joy into homes.
- Families can call a toll-free number, 1-877-7-MICKEY to hear special messages from beloved Disney characters as they prepare to tuck their little ones into bed.
- Kids can listen to one of five special character messages from:
- Mickey Mouse
- Minnie Mouse
- Donald Duck
- Daisy Duck
- Goofy
- The Disney Bedtime Hotline, will run for a limited time starting Friday, April 17 through Thursday April 30, 2020 (midnight PT).
There’s more!:
- shopDisney’s bedtime fun doesn’t end at the hotline, families can find other entertaining ideas for the home at shopDisney.com/BedtimeHotline.
- From free downloadable sleep content activities and sleep products, to Disney Bedtime Adventure Box subscriptions, everyone can create their own Disney Magic Moments right at home!
Good to know:
- Available in the United States only.
- Limit 1 message per call.
- If calling using a mobile phone, standard mobile charges may apply.