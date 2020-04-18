shopDisney Pauses Subscription Programs

shopDisney has announced that they will pause their subscription box programs until further notice.
What’s Happening:
- shopDisney will pause their subscription box programs due to global business impacts from the Coronavirus.
- Disney’s online shopping service currently offers the following subscription boxes:
- Disney Bedtime Adventure Box
- Disney Backstage Collection
- Disney Princess Enchanted Collection
- The option to subscribe to these programs will be removed starting Tuesday, April 21st.
- Current subscribers will be contacted with more information on how this decision affects them.
- shopDisney will release more information when they are able to resume operation of their subscription box programs.