Daily Disney Drop: April 2,2020

by | Apr 19, 2020 7:28 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

While COVID-19 continues to impact all of us, many parts of Disney are continuing to release new content, hosting live-streams, and entertaining us through various means. Here is our Daily Disney Drop for April 20th, 2020

12:01am PT: New on Hulu: Paranormal Activity 3 & A King of Murder

12:01am PT: New on Disney+: Secrets of the Zoo – Tampa Season 1

6:00am PT: Finding Dinosaurs with Federico Fanti on National Geographic Education YouTube

Federico Fanti is a vertebrate paleontologist and sedimentary geologist. He works with dinosaur fossils to try to uncover patterns in who lives, who dies, and most importantly: why?

8:00am PT: Protecting Sharks with Andrej Gajic on National Geographic Education YouTube

Andrej Gajić is the head of National Geographic’s Shark Tales team. His current research is focused on the effects of habitat loss and pollution on the health of sharks and other elasmobranchs. Join him to learn about the threats sharks are facing and how you can help!

9:00am PT: Joe Q’s Mornin’ Warm-Up with Kevin Smith on Marvel’s YouTube

9:30am PT: SportsCenter Special: NFL Draft Buzz on ESPN

11:00am PT: Edge of the Earth with Brian Buma on National Geographic Education YouTube

Brian Buma is an ecologist, adventurer, and photographer. He studies how forests are changing as global temperatures rise. Join him to learn about his recent expedition to the world’s southernmost tree.

11:00am PT: Radio Disney At the Lunch Table with Meghan Trainor on @radiodisney Instagram

2:00pm PT: Marvel’s Let’s Play: Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order" LIVE on Marvel’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter

7:30pm ET/PT: The Disney Family Singalong is rebroadcast on Freeform

8:00pm ET/PT: The Bachelor – Listen To Your Heart: Week 2

9:00pm ET/PT: Cosmos – Possible Worlds: “Seven Wonders of the New World” on National Geographic

A visit to the 2039 New York World’s Fair, where intractable problems may have been solved.

10:00pm ET/PT: The Baker and the Beauty: “Ruin My Life” on ABC

Noa and Daniel’s relationship begins to flourish, and after an unwanted birthday party for Noa, Daniel discovers more about her past while a heartbroken Vanessa is not giving up so easily. Meanwhile, with Rafael’s Cuban Bakery booming, a food critic extraordinaire puts in an outrageous food order the Garcias cannot refuse to take

10:00pm ET/PT: Breeders: “No Cure Part 1” on FX

Family life is thrown off kilter as Ally spends her weekdays in Berlin and weekends in London. Paul, Luke, and Ava try to muddle through without her, but the children aren’t sleeping again and it takes its toll on Paul.

 
 
