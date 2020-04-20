Adventures by Disney Announces Three New Itineraries for 2021

Adventures by Disney is inviting guests to embark on new adventures in 2021. Today, the travel division of the Walt Disney Company announced their upcoming itineraries for next year including three exciting new destinations around the world.

What’s happening:

In 2021, Adventures by Disney guests will have the opportunity to explore extraordinary new destinations and reimagined itineraries.

For a limited time, guests can save between $400-750 per person when they book early on select 2021 Adventures by Disney land packages

New 2021 itineraries include, New Zealand, Portugal, and a tour of Grand Europe: England, France & Italy

Adventures by Disney is also reimagining classic itineraries in 2021, with new destinations and activities: Australia – See the Great Barrier Reef, tropical rainforests and more Central Europe – Be immersed in the sights and sounds of Europe, visit storybook villages, explore Krakow, Prague and Vienna Ecuador: Amazon & Galapagos – Travel to the Quito, the Amazon basin, Galapagos Islands, and Guayaquil

Advance booking begins May 12, 2020 for all previous Adventures by Disney Guests.

General booking begins May 19, 2020.

New 2021 Adventures by Disney Itineraries:

New Zealand

New in 2021, experience the natural beauty of New Zealand, while exploring Auckland, Christchurch, Franz Josef and Queenstown. Highlights of this can’t-miss adventure include: Taking the helm on an America's Cup yacht in Waitematā Harbour Being immersed in the storytelling and traditions of Māori culture Drifting into a cave illuminated by a galaxy of Glow Worms Soaring to new heights on two unique zip-lining experiences Journeying through New Zealand's most incredible scenery aboard the world-famous Tranz Alpinetrain Exploring the ruggedly beautiful Glenorchy on horseback



Portugal

With visits to Porto, Lisbon and Algarve, guests are in for a real treat. Experience the scenic beauty and culture through experiences like: The thrill of a Bridge Climb in Porto Cultivating their palate with a Port Wine Tasting in a celebrated cellar Kayaking on the Douro River among picturesque vineyards and bridges Participating in a private cooking class at a Douro Valley wine estate A private yacht cruise along the scenic waterfront of Lisbon E-biking along the scenic coast to the charming resort town of Cascais



Tour of Grand Europe: England, France & Italy

Visit iconic and historic sites in London, Paris, Florence and Rome. Itinerary highlights include several exclusive and unique experiences: High-Speed boat ride on the River Thames Private viewing of the Royal Crown Jewels Wine tasting at La Bonne Franquette Dinner at the Eiffel Tower Walking tour of Florence Private visit to Vatican Museums and Sistine Chapel

