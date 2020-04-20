ESPN Offers Sports-Related Experiences As Part of the ALL IN Challenge to Benefit Coronavirus Crisis Relief

On Tuesday, April 14, Michael Rubin, Founder and Executive Chairman of Fanatics, issued a challenge on social media to everyone across the sports and entertainment industries to go “all in” and offer one of their most prized possessions or a once in a lifetime opportunity to benefit Coronavirus Crisis Relief and the ALL IN Challenge was born.

What’s Happening:

Those across the sports and entertainment industries have been asked to go “all in” and offer one of their most prized possessions or a once in a lifetime opportunity to benefit Coronavirus Crisis Relief.

One hundred percent of the money raised in this endeavor will benefit charitable organizations focused on providing food to those in need – particularly kids, the elderly and frontline workers. The organizations are Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America & World Central Kitchen.

ESPN’s Corporate Citizenship team worked to create a package from ESPN that could be included on the ALL IN Challenge site to raise money for the relief fund.

The ESPN package includes a unique experience with ESPN’s College Gameday including handing Lee Corso the mascot headgear and meeting the celebrity picker, AND a full day behind-the-scenes with the SportsCenter crew of the winner’s choice.

X Games will also announce a separate X Games Aspen package being offered soon.

In addition to the package, Kate Leonard, senior director of production & synergy integrations at ESPN, worked with the ALL IN Challenge and ESPN teams to figure out the best ways for ESPN to cover the ALL IN Challenge, including announcements via social, guests and promotion on ESPN shows, written pieces on ESPN.com and social engagement.

What They’re Saying: