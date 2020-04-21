Bowers Museum Presents a Virtual Tour of “Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic”

It wasn’t too long after the Inside the Walt Disney Archives exhibit at the Bowers Museum opened that the museum had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, according to KTLA, the exhibit is now available to visit virtually.
What’s Happening:
- Tuesday March 17th, the Bowers Museum closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Just prior to that, on March 7th, the exhibit debuted “Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic.”
- In the museum itself, guests are invited to step into The Walt Disney Archives as they walk through a dazzling display of more than 400 objects, including original artwork, costumes, and props that tell the story of the Archives, The Walt Disney Company, and Walt Disney himself. From nostalgic classics like never-before-displayed sketches for Fantasia and ghouls from the Haunted Mansion attraction, to modern-day favorites like super hero costumes and maquettes from Frozen, this enchanting exhibition is an immersive treasure-trove the entire family will love.
- The exhibition is scheduled to run until August 30th, 2020, but with no reopening date in sight, the museum has decided to offer it virtually as part of a “Stay At Home!” series that also includes videos of previous exhibits.
- Anybody who wants to tour the Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic exhibition virtually can utilize this link to access Bowers Museum at Home, but it should be noted that this only works properly on a mobile device.
- Before the museum closed on March 17th, our own Mike Celestino was able to visit the exhibition, and his guide and review can be checked out here.
- The Walt Disney Archives was founded by Disney Legend Dave Smith in 1970, and since then has carefully safeguarded the most treasured items from The Walt Disney Company’s history, and is a vital resource for every part of Disney, as well as an important research center for Disney scholars, researchers, and writers. This traveling exhibit has yet to announce any future tour dates or locations.