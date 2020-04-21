The Walt Disney Family Museum Announces New Virtual Programs

by | Apr 21, 2020 1:51 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced several new virtual programs, including new installments of their virtual series Happily Ever After Hours, new art auctions on eBay and more.

  • Happily Ever After Hours with Producer Don Hahn – Wednesday, April 19 5:30 PM PT: “Join legendary, award-winning, and Oscar®-nominated producer Don Hahn for the fifth installment of the museum’s new virtual series, Happily Ever After Hours. From the comfort of your home, join Hahn for behind-the-scenes stories from about his past projects including Beauty and the Beast (1991), The Lion King (1994), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996), Waking Sleeping Beauty (2009), Frankenweenie (2012), Disneynature’s Chimpanzee (2012), Maleficent (2014), and the museum’s exclusive holiday documentary, Christmas with Walt Disney (2009).”
  • You can get more information on this virtual program here.
  • Happily Ever After Hours with Author Marcy Carriker Smother- Wednesday, May 6 5:30 PM PT: “Join author Marcy Carriker Smothers for the latest installment of the museum’s new virtual series, Happily Ever After Hours. From the comfort of your home, join Smothers for stories behind her 2017 book Eat Like Walt: The Wonderful World of Disney Food and for a Walt-inspired cooking demo.”
  • You can get more information on this virtual program here.
  • Virtual Spotlight Talk: Wonderful Women of Disney – Multiple Dates: “In keeping with our mission, we continue to find new and unique ways to connect to our audience virtually. We are thrilled to announce our new three-part Virtual Spotlight Talk series, Wonderful Women of Disney. Hosted via Facebook Live, a Storyteller tour guide will share the stories of important women in Disney history through three distinct episodes: Early Life, Ink & Paint, and Imagineering. Join us for one, two, or all three tours and enjoy stories about important women represented in our museum galleries.”
  • You can get more information on this virtual program here.
  • New Art Auctions on eBay – New items every Monday: “Looking for ways to decorate your home and support The Walt Disney Family Museum during our current closure? We have just opened our new eBay store where you can bid on artworks and collectible items from such Disney luminaries as Andreas Deja, Richard Sherman, Pete Docter, and Glen Keane. Auction proceeds help the museum continue its mission—providing support to the museum's unique galleries, special exhibitions, public programs, and educational efforts—and help ensure that future generations will continue to have the opportunity to draw inspiration from Walt Disney's life and legacy.”
  • Designing Comics – Every Saturday May 16 – June 6: “From a young age, Walt Disney was interested in comics and sequential art. He drew comics for his school’s newspaper, The Voice, and since then, countless stories have been told using unique characters in situations ranging from the normal and mundane to grand adventures around the world. In this four-week course, we will explore the history and evolution of comics, and what makes this form of visual storytelling unique and versatile. Students will delve into techniques such as gesture and silhouette, page layout, and story pacing to design their own short comic from start to finish.”
  • You can get more information on this virtual program here.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend