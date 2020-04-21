The Walt Disney Family Museum Announces New Virtual Programs

The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced several new virtual programs, including new installments of their virtual series Happily Ever After Hours, new art auctions on eBay and more.
- Happily Ever After Hours with Producer Don Hahn – Wednesday, April 19 5:30 PM PT: “Join legendary, award-winning, and Oscar®-nominated producer Don Hahn for the fifth installment of the museum’s new virtual series, Happily Ever After Hours. From the comfort of your home, join Hahn for behind-the-scenes stories from about his past projects including Beauty and the Beast (1991), The Lion King (1994), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996), Waking Sleeping Beauty (2009), Frankenweenie (2012), Disneynature’s Chimpanzee (2012), Maleficent (2014), and the museum’s exclusive holiday documentary, Christmas with Walt Disney (2009).”
- You can get more information on this virtual program here.
- Happily Ever After Hours with Author Marcy Carriker Smother- Wednesday, May 6 5:30 PM PT: “Join author Marcy Carriker Smothers for the latest installment of the museum’s new virtual series, Happily Ever After Hours. From the comfort of your home, join Smothers for stories behind her 2017 book Eat Like Walt: The Wonderful World of Disney Food and for a Walt-inspired cooking demo.”
- You can get more information on this virtual program here.
- Virtual Spotlight Talk: Wonderful Women of Disney – Multiple Dates: “In keeping with our mission, we continue to find new and unique ways to connect to our audience virtually. We are thrilled to announce our new three-part Virtual Spotlight Talk series, Wonderful Women of Disney. Hosted via Facebook Live, a Storyteller tour guide will share the stories of important women in Disney history through three distinct episodes: Early Life, Ink & Paint, and Imagineering. Join us for one, two, or all three tours and enjoy stories about important women represented in our museum galleries.”
- You can get more information on this virtual program here.
- New Art Auctions on eBay – New items every Monday: “Looking for ways to decorate your home and support The Walt Disney Family Museum during our current closure? We have just opened our new eBay store where you can bid on artworks and collectible items from such Disney luminaries as Andreas Deja, Richard Sherman, Pete Docter, and Glen Keane. Auction proceeds help the museum continue its mission—providing support to the museum's unique galleries, special exhibitions, public programs, and educational efforts—and help ensure that future generations will continue to have the opportunity to draw inspiration from Walt Disney's life and legacy.”
- Designing Comics – Every Saturday May 16 – June 6: “From a young age, Walt Disney was interested in comics and sequential art. He drew comics for his school’s newspaper, The Voice, and since then, countless stories have been told using unique characters in situations ranging from the normal and mundane to grand adventures around the world. In this four-week course, we will explore the history and evolution of comics, and what makes this form of visual storytelling unique and versatile. Students will delve into techniques such as gesture and silhouette, page layout, and story pacing to design their own short comic from start to finish.”
- You can get more information on this virtual program here.