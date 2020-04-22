Bring Home All 3 Versions of Groot With This Marvel Legends Pre-Order Exclusive to Entertainment Earth

Entertainment Earth has an exclusive Marvel Legends Groot Evolution action figure available for presale that includes adult Groot, baby Groot, and young Groot in a 3-pack.
What’s Happening:
- Entertainment Earth is now taking pre-orders for an exclusive Marvel Legends Groot Evolution 3-pack from Hasbro.
- This includes a 9-inch adult Groot, a 1-inch Groot sapling, and a 1-inch young Groot.
- All three Groot’s in this set are from their Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers films.
- The figure will be released in September and retails for $21.99.
