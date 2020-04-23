23rd Season of “Pokemon Journeys: The Series” to Debut on Netflix, not Disney XD

A Pokemon series is heading to Netflix for its stateside distribution, instead of Disney XD, where Pokemon: The Series already resides, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Today, Netflix and The Pokémon Company International announced that upcoming seasons of the iconic Pokémon animated series will premiere exclusively on Netflix in the U.S. The partnership kicks off with the launch of the first 12 episodes of the new 23rd season of the series on June 12, 2020. Additional new episodes of Pokémon Journeys: The Series will be added quarterly on Netflix for the duration of the season.
- Currently, Disney XD is home to Pokemon: The Series and each of the previous 22 seasons are available on the DisneyNow app and website.
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series sees that Pokémon Trainer Ash Ketchum has a new plan: see the world! But first, he and his partner Pikachu are headed to the opening of the Cerise Laboratory, a research facility dedicated to uncovering the mysteries of Pokémon in every region. Ash meets Goh, another boy with boundless curiosity about Pokémon, and both are overjoyed when Professor Cerise asks them to become official research fellows. With Ash as determined as ever to become a Pokémon Master, and Goh aiming to catch one of every Pokémon (including the Mythical Mew), our heroes are in for adventure and excitement as they explore the wide world of Pokémon!
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series will also feature a new theme song written and performed by the band Walk off the Earth
- Right now, Netflix subscribers can access a few of the seasons of the series, as well as various Pokemon films, where as each of the seasons of the TV Show are currently available on Disney XD, and DisneyNow. At this time, those can still be accessed and no date for if and when they will no longer be available has been released.