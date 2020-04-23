FX Greenlights Animated Comedy Series “Little Demon” Starring Danny and Lucy DeVito, Aubrey Plaza

FX has given the green light for an new comedy series titled Little Demon from Dan Harmon. The series is set to star Danny and Lucy DeVito as well as Aubrey Plaza, according to Deadline.
- Little Demon is planned to be a half-hour animated comedy series
- The new series comes from Danny DeVito’s Jersey Films 2nd Avenue, ShadowMachine and FX Productions with Harmon set to executive produce.
- Little Demon is created by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla.
- Joining Harmon as executive producers are Fowler, Kirschner, Valla, Plaza; and Jersey Films 2nd Avenue’s Jake, Lucy, and Danny DeVito; and ShadowMachine’s Monica Mitchell, Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley.
- Steve Levy will serve as a producer for the series.
- Little Demon has reportedly been in the works at FX since last summer.
- Both Danny DeVito and Plaza have starred in FX series. The former stars in the hit comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia while the latter co-starred in the X-Men spinoff series Legion.
- Harmon is known for co-creating the hit animated comedy series Rick & Morty as well as the hit comedy series Community.
The Plot:
- 13 years after being impregnated by the Devil (Danny DeVito), a reluctant mother (Plaza) and her Antichrist daughter (Lucy DeVito) attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware, but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.