Cast Members Open Cast Member Pantry to Help Coworkers in Need Amid Furloughs

A kind-hearted Walt Disney World Cast Member is doing what she can to help her fellow employees during the coronavirus pandemic and recent furlough. Emily Lartigue’s idea to help other Cast Members with groceries started small and has grown into the Cast Member Pantry.

What’s happening:

WFTV News 96.5

Walt Disney World Cast Member Emily Lartigue, wanted to share extra groceries with other employees in need.

VIDEO: Disney cast members start 'Cast Member Pantry' for those in need | Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather, and Traffic

Her idea to help with small items, soon turned into a full fledged pantry where Cast Members can come and “shop” a variety of shelf stable items to take home to their families.

Good to know: