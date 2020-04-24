Cast Members Open Cast Member Pantry to Help Coworkers in Need Amid Furloughs

A kind-hearted Walt Disney World Cast Member is doing what she can to help her fellow employees during the coronavirus pandemic and recent furlough. Emily Lartigue’s idea to help other Cast Members with groceries started small and has grown into the Cast Member Pantry.
What’s happening:
VIDEO: Disney cast members start 'Cast Member Pantry' for those in need | Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather, and Traffic
- Her idea to help with small items, soon turned into a full fledged pantry where Cast Members can come and “shop” a variety of shelf stable items to take home to their families.
Good to know:
- The Cast Member Pantry is open to Cast Members only. The Facebook page specifically mentions those affected by furloughs and layoffs.
- According to a response from Lartigue herself, operating participants (green badge) Cast Members are welcome to use the Cast Member Pantry.
- Cast Members wanting to visit the Pantry will need to make shopping reservations via email. Their Disney employment and location will be verified before they are allowed to shop.
- This is a volunteer pantry. Those interested in helping or donating can reach out to [email protected]
- Response times may take up to 72 hours, and Cast Member Pantry is working to respond to all emails and inquiries.