D23 Shares Destination D Presentation “A Look Back at Walt Disney’s True-Life Adventures”

D23 has shared a recording of a Destination D presentation with Don Hahn and Becky Cline about Walt Disney’s True-Life Adventures series.
What’s Happening:
- D23, the official Disney fan club, has shared a 25-minute presentation called “A Look Back at Walt Disney’s True-Life Adventures.”
- The presentation was recorded at the 2016 event “Destination D: Amazing Adventures” held at the Contemporary at the Walt Disney World Resort.
- Becky Cline, Director of the Walt Disney Archives, and film producer Don Hahn take fans through the behind-the-scenes journey of Walt Disney’s historic nature documentary series, the True-Life Adventures.
- Click here to see out event recap from Destination D: Amazing Adventures.
- Fans can see the following True-Life Adventures films on Disney+: