Original Voice of Disney Channel, Jerry Bishop, Passes Away at 84

We’re sad to report that Jerry Bishop, the original voice of The Disney Channel, passed away on April 21st at the age of 84 due to heart disease. His comforting voice could be heard on all channel announcements and promotions since it began in 1983 for the network’s first fifteen years. Here’s a nostalgic look back at his work from the network’s premiere year.

Jerry Bishop studied journalism at Emerson College in Boston and started his radio career in his hometown of Hartford, Connecticut, eventually moving the Southern California. Her was a prominent radio figure in LA from the 1960’s to 1980’s, leading to voice over work for nationwide ad campaigns, including Burger King. Bishop also spent twenty-four years as the announcer of the syndicated court-room show Judge Judy. Jerry Bishop is survived by his brother, three daughters, and three grandchildren. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.