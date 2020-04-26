Disney Cruise Line Shares Free At Home Door Decoration Kit

The Disney Cruise Line has published a free download with printable items to decorate your door at home.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line sailings are currently paused through June 6th at the earliest.
- Fans can now bring some of the magic home through a complimentary download with printable images that can be cutout to decorate a “Cabin” door.
- A highlight of any Disney Cruise is seeing the way other passengers get creative with their magnetic door decorations.
- This “Disney Magic Moments” at home fun was shared by Cruise Director Ashley Long on the Disney Parks Blog.
- Click here to download the Stateroom Door Decorations kit.